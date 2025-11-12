ARTICLE
12 November 2025

Navigating Workplace Privacy…Global Workplace Privacy Trends: What To Know And Do? (Podcast)

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode recorded live at our Navigating Workplace Privacy conference, Partner and Co-Head of Data, Privacy & Cyber Bryony Long and Managing Associate Joanna de Fonseka talk...
United Kingdom Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Bryony Long and Joanna de Fonseka
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Lewis Silkin are most popular:
  • within Cannabis & Hemp, Law Practice Management and Privacy topic(s)
  • in United Kingdom

In this episode recorded live at our Navigating Workplace Privacy conference, Partner and Co-Head of Data, Privacy & Cyber Bryony Long and Managing Associate Joanna de Fonseka talk through current global workplace privacy trends: what to know and do?

They cover:

  • New UK legislation – the Data (Use and Access) Act 2025 and the Employment Rights Bill - what's changing and what it means for you
  • Looking further afield - emerging global regulation – what are the key developments?
  • Common themes in enforcement – where are the DPAs focussing their attention?
  • Workplace privacy issues – where does the risk lie? Monitoring, Automated Decision Making, consent and transparency remain hot topics to be addressed
  • Data Breaches & Cyber attacks – how to prepare, respond and protect your organisation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Bryony Long
Bryony Long
Photo of Joanna de Fonseka
Joanna de Fonseka
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More