Navigating Workplace Privacy…Global Workplace Privacy Trends: What To Know And Do? (Podcast)

Lewis Silkin are most popular:
- within Cannabis & Hemp, Law Practice Management and Privacy topic(s)
- in United Kingdom
In this episode recorded live at our Navigating Workplace Privacy conference, Partner and Co-Head of Data, Privacy & Cyber Bryony Long and Managing Associate Joanna de Fonseka talk through current global workplace privacy trends: what to know and do?
They cover:
- New UK legislation – the Data (Use and Access) Act 2025 and the Employment Rights Bill - what's changing and what it means for you
- Looking further afield - emerging global regulation – what are the key developments?
- Common themes in enforcement – where are the DPAs focussing their attention?
- Workplace privacy issues – where does the risk lie? Monitoring, Automated Decision Making, consent and transparency remain hot topics to be addressed
- Data Breaches & Cyber attacks – how to prepare, respond and protect your organisation
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.