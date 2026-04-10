How To Protect Margin And Supply Amid The Hormuz Crisis

What began as a regional military action is now a broader test of global supply chain resilience. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical trade chokepoints, but the current disruption shows how quickly a Gulf conflict can expand beyond energy markets.

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What began as a regional military action is now a broader test of global supply chain resilience. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical trade chokepoints, but the current disruption shows how quickly a Gulf conflict can expand beyond energy markets. Second-order impacts across manufacturing and supply chains will be wider and more disruptive, hitting inventory strategy, freight costs, network reliability, and commercial performance.

For business leaders, this is no longer just an oil story. It is a cost, service, and working-capital story that is rippling across an ever-widening set of industries. Petrochemical derivatives, including resins and plastics, may face shortages and price spikes, with immediate impacts on packaging in food and beverage, consumer products such as health and beauty, and some medical devices. Longer-term resin supply issues can cascade into automotive parts, construction, and electronics.

Fuel-driven industrial disruption is expected to shorten operating schedules across manufacturing hubs, including four-day workweeks and lower utilization rates. In countries such as Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Bangladesh, India, and Indonesia, this will drive production slowdowns, extend lead times, and increase working capital intensity across the apparel and footwear sectors.

Shipping and freight impact

Brent crude reached $107.81 per barrel on March 27, 2026, while higher marine fuel costs were already feeding into ocean surcharges and airfreight price increases. Carriers and logistics providers are rerouting around disrupted corridors, contending with tighter security restrictions and reduced capacity across both ocean and air networks.

The disruption is coming at the worst possible time. Many companies entered 2026 expecting structural overcapacity in container shipping, declining rates, and renewed negotiating leverage. Instead, the Middle East conflict has introduced a new layer of stress into a system already fragile from tariff shifts, sourcing changes, and weak schedule reliability.

Three transmission channels are now visible. First, the energy channel: disruption in the strait pushes up fuel, feedstock, and industrial input costs because so much global crude, LNG, and chemical flow moves through it. Second, the freight channel: higher fuel costs and security-driven disruption are already translating into surcharges and rate increases. Third, the network channel: rerouting, port disruption, and congestion are making supply chains less reliable, even for companies with no direct Gulf exposure.

Airfreight is also being pulled into the disruption. Airspace closures have tightened capacity and driven sharp rate increases, while major regional hubs—including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha—are operating under restricted conditions. The premium escape valve that many companies rely on when ocean networks come under pressure is becoming more expensive and less predictable.

Scenario planning is critical

Significant uncertainty surrounds the near- to long-term resolution of the crisis. Business leaders should plan for multiple scenarios to avoid being caught off guard by price shocks, inventory shortages, and other disruptions.

Scenario Description Business impact Broader, prolonged conflict Full or extended blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, with further damage to Gulf energy infrastructure Structurally higher hydrocarbon prices, sharply higher container rates and lead times, renewed global inflation; second-order effects on petrochemical inputs, packaging costs, and apparel hub throughput De-escalation and partial reopening Negotiated de-escalation with gradual resumption of flows Trade normalizes over time, but risk premium on energy and freight remain embedded, establishing a higher structural cost baseline; packaging input pressure persists but moderates Managed passage with constraints Controlled reopening with transit restrictions or incremental fees per vessel Structural increase in logistics and insurance costs; persistent margin pressure requiring active cost mitigation and disciplined pricing Regional de-escalation across both corridors Conflict expands to Bab el-Mandeb due to Yemen involvement, constraining both major East–West maritime routes Systemic disruption to global trade with severe impacts on energy, container availability, and industrial supply chains

Five actions leadership teams should take now

This is a multi-layered cost and supply chain disruption, with a direct impact on EBITDA, margins, and working capital. It requires immediate and coordinated action.

Build a cross-functional control tower. Bring together logistics, procurement, finance, operations, and commercial leaders—not just for better shipment visibility, but for faster decisions on allocation, repricing, supplier switching, and customer communication. The companies that move faster than their competitors will be the ones that have already aligned these functions around a common operating rhythm. Segment your exposure in detail. Identify which materials, suppliers, customers, and routes depend directly or indirectly on Gulf flows, Middle East air hubs, fuel-sensitive lanes, or constrained transshipment points. The more relevant question is not where risk sits at the network level—it is where margin, service, or production is most vulnerable at the SKU, supplier, or customer level. Buy flexibility rather than just chasing the lowest cost. Develop diversified carrier portfolios, contingency inventory plans, alternate routings, and more flexible commercial structures such as blended fixed-floating or index-linked rate mechanisms. In this environment, the cheapest contract can turn out to be the most expensive option. Stress-test the P&L across multiple scenarios. Model what higher oil, bunker, and airfreight costs, combined with longer lead times, mean for margin, working capital, and customer service. Define explicit triggers for action: decisions on safety stocks, pre-buys, temporary surcharges, order prioritization, and alternate sourcing. Plan for normalization as well as continued disruption. If flows improve, they are unlikely to normalize evenly or immediately. The companies that outperform will be those that can scale contingency measures up quickly and unwind them just as quickly when conditions change.

The bottom line

The Strait of Hormuz crisis is exposing a familiar but uncomfortable reality: geopolitics, energy, and supply chains are once again tightly linked. Companies do not need to predict the exact path of the conflict to respond well. But they do need to recognize that this is now a board-level operating issue—not just an energy and freight-market event.

The winners in this environment will not be the organizations that wait for certainty. They will be the ones who build the visibility, agility, and commercial coordination to perform across multiple scenarios simultaneously.

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