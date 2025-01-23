S4:E2 – The Power Of 'Why Not?': 'Fear Less, Do More' With Jamilah Hassan (Video)

In this episode of ‘Fear Less, Do More', host Gill Hunter sits down with Jamilah Hassan, the Community Relations Manager at Banks Group.

In this episode of 'Fear Less, Do More', host Gill Hunter sits down with Jamilah Hassan, the Community Relations Manager at Banks Group. Jamilah's story highlights a life driven by a passion for music, resilience and a deep commitment to community work. Her positive attitude and her commitment to her life motto of 'why not' shines through as she candidly shares the joys and challenges of managing her multifaceted life.

Originally published October 31, 2024

