ARTICLE
22 December 2025

Festive Fizz Or Legal Risk? Salons Urged To Check Alcohol Licensing Rules Before Serving Drinks This Christmas

RB
Rothera Bray

Contributor

United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Jo Soar
As salons across the UK prepare to add festive sparkle to their client experience, many are considering offering complimentary drinks during appointments. A glass of fizz can feel like the perfect seasonal touch-but industry professionals are being reminded that serving alcohol without the correct licence could lead to serious legal consequences.

Jo Soar, Senior Associate in Rothera Bray's Licensing team explains the importance of salons serving alcohol safely and legally, and the options for staying compliant.

Under the Licensing Act 2003, serving alcohol, even if complimentary, is a licensable activity. This means salons cannot simply hand out prosecco without proper authorisation.

What are your options?

There are two main routes for compliance:

  1. Premises Licence
  • Permanent authorisation to sell or serve alcohol on-site
  • Requires a Designated Premises Supervisor (DPS) with a personal licence
  • Formal application to your local council (allow several weeks for processing)
  1. Temporary Event Notice (TEN)
  • Ideal for one-off festive events or short-term promotions
  • Covers up to 168 hours (7 days) per event
  • Must be submitted at least 10 working days before the event (or no less than 5 working days for a late TEN)
  • Limited number of TENs per year—plan ahead

Even if drinks are complimentary, they are still considered a "sale by retail" when included as part of a paid service, such as a haircut or treatment.

Expert advice

We know salons want to create a festive atmosphere for their clients, but the law is clear: serving alcohol without the right licence can result in hefty fines or even closure.

The good news is there are simple steps to stay compliant, whether through a Premises Licence or a Temporary Event Notice. Our team can guide salons through the process so they can celebrate safely and legally.

Tips for a safe and legal celebration

  • Control the amount of alcohol served
  • Offer alcohol-free alternatives for drivers and non-drinkers
  • Train staff on responsible service and age checks

Failure to comply can result in significant penalties, so salons are urged to act now.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Jo Soar
