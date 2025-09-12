Shaping The Future Of Build To Rent: Quintain Living At Wembley Park (Podcast)

The build to rent (BTR) sector is transforming the living sector, offering professionally managed, high-quality homes designed for modern lifestyles...

The build to rent (BTR) sector is transforming the living sector, offering professionally managed, high-quality homes designed for modern lifestyles. At the heart of this evolution is Quintain Living, the UK's largest single-site BTR community, with nearly 4,000 homes at Wembley Park. Their journey reflects the rapid growth and increasing importance of BTR in meeting London's housing needs.

In this podcast episode, Nick Mumby, Partner and BTR lead at Gowling WLG, sits down with James Saunders, Chief Executive of Quintain, to explore the evolution of this 'young' asset class. Together, they discuss how Quintain's bold masterplan and £3 billion investment have created a vibrant, mixed-use neighbourhood with retail, leisure, and green spaces at its core.

The conversation explores how Quintain Living is adapting to changing resident expectations, the challenges of new government legislation, planning and regulation, and what is needed to accelerate the pace of delivery in the market.

With candid insight into the realities of delivering large-scale BTR, this podcast offers a front-row seat to the trends and challenges defining the sector.

Whether you're an investor, developer or simply interest in the future of urban living, listen now to discover more about Quintain's journey and the forces shaping the build to rent sector in the UK.

