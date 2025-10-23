People Focus – Conveyancing – Abbey Freeman

Abbey Freeman is an Associate Solicitor in our Conveyancing team and is based at our Loughborough branch.

What inspired you to get into law?

Elle Woods from Legally Blonde inspired me. She serves as a powerful figure, she is determined, works hard and highlights the importance of being true to ourselves. She defies stereotypes (i.e. femininity being a weakness) and shows self-confidence, support and empowerment. All the qualities I'd like to think I have in myself and shows through my practice as a solicitor.

I attended Nottingham Law School to study my degree, barrister professional training course and then my Legal Practice Course with Master's.

Why did you choose to practise property law?

Although conveyancing is demanding, it is a rewarding area of law. I remember the sense of accomplishment I felt when I purchased my first home: it was my first investment and the first step to adulthood.

It's an honour to be part of someone else's happiness and help them move into their dream home. Parts of property law are also mentally stimulating, and you have the added benefit of dealing with complex and technical legal issues.

Is there a standout moment in your career to date?

Before qualifying as a solicitor, I trained as a barrister and was part of the Honourable Society of Lincoln's Inn in London. My plan was to practice in criminal law.

Lincolns Inn is a society of barristers, situated in historic buildings and grounds in London. I describe the Inn as like Hogwarts, and we were surrounded by well-known and inspiring barristers – some who had made a difference in case law – and we were taught about! We ate lots of good food, drank red wine and discussed our careers, which was rather daunting at the time.

I remember looking around the room in my barristers' judicial gown thinking "I have made it!".

Why did you go from being a barrister to being a conveyancing solicitor?

The working parent challenge (as well as the known issues surrounding legal aid!) is a significant issue at the Bar. Barristers often face the dilemma of balancing their professional responsibilities with their family life. They must be prepared for long hours, compromises and short notices.

I had to be realistic about my options at the time. It's one of the compromises I have had to make throughout my career so far, although it has been worth it now I have my son, Oliver.

What was the biggest challenge in switching from barrister training to solicitor work?

Going back to law school was a challenge – the financial sacrifices and delays to my life plan. Although, it all worked out in the end!

Are there any other things that you do outside of you usual day job?

Busy running around after my two-year-old boy but I am big on family and tend to spend my days shopping, drinking cocktails and spending time with loved ones. I have a passion for interior design, so I am constantly looking into the latest trends and decorating my house (to my dad and husband's dismay).

What advice would you give your younger self?

There is always a way. Work hard and be determined. It doesn't matter if you are not the strongest academically in class, you can do anything you put your mind to. The sacrifices you made will be worth it.

Would you like to tell us one thing about you that people might not know?

I have a love for criminal law, family law, court work and advocacy and eventually would like to practice in one of these areas.

What is it about criminal law that you love?

Criminal law is driven by a deep sense of justice and a desire to make a positive impact on society. It plays a crucial role in shaping social norms, policies and administration of justice.

I find the law and judicial system fascinating, and advocating justice and fairness allows advocates to use their skills towards equal treatment under the law. Also being able to help victims of crime by using your education and skills is fulfilling.

You get lots of five-star reviews from clients. Do you do anything in particular to get them?

Reviews come naturally from my service!

Do you have a particular approach to client communication that sets you apart?

I like to think of myself in 'other people's shoes' and sympathise with my clients. I ensure my clients are informed, understood and engaged throughout the process, but also recognise the importance of honesty and realism.

How do you handle stressful or high-pressure transactions while keeping clients happy?

Heavy workloads and tight deadlines are particularly stressful but we must manage our stress effectively by prioritising matters and being proactive and organised. Time management and knowing when to stop saying 'yes' to new instructions is important!

I like to focus on my wellbeing by recognising the importance of a break after work and resisting the temptation of logging on to do more work! I particularly like to swim – with no phone and in silence!

Thanks Abbey.

