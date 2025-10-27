Awaab's Law: What It Means For Tenants And Social Landlords (24 October 2025)

If you rent a home and have ever struggled with damp, mould or unsafe living conditions, Awaab's Law is a major step forward for tenant's rights. Taking effect from October 2025, the law sets strict deadlines for landlords to investigate and repair health and safety hazards — holding them accountable for living standards in social housing.

Awaab's Law is one of the most significant reforms to housing law in recent years. Introduced through the Social Housing Regulation Act 2023, it was created to ensure that tenants living in social housing are protected from serious health hazards caused by poor housing conditions — such as damp, mould, and structural disrepair.

From 27 October 2025, landlords will be legally required to investigate and fix reported health hazards within strict timeframes.

What Does Awaab's Law Require?

Under the law, landlords must act quickly once a hazard is reported. The measures are being rolled out in three phases:

Phase 1 (2025): Applies to significant damp and mould hazards and all emergency hazards.

Applies to significant damp and mould hazards and all emergency hazards. Phase 2 (2026): Extends to hazards such as excess cold or heat, falls, fire risks, electrical issues, and hygiene hazards.

Extends to hazards such as excess cold or heat, falls, fire risks, electrical issues, and hygiene hazards. Phase 3 (2027): Covers all remaining significant hazards under the Housing Health and Safety Rating System (HHSRS), excluding overcrowding.

The law aims to ensure tenants are not left living in unsafe or unhealthy homes while waiting months, or even years for repairs.

The Tragic Case Behind the Law

Awaab's Law was named after Awaab Ishak, a two-year-old who tragically died in 2020 due to prolonged exposure to mould in his family's social housing flat in Rochdale.

Despite repeated complaints from his parents, their landlord, Rochdale Boroughwide Housing, failed to act for more than two years. An inquest later found Awaab's death was caused by a respiratory condition linked to the mould.

Following national outrage, Awaab's family, supported by Shelter and the Manchester Evening News campaigned for change. Their efforts led to the introduction of Awaab's Law which now places clear legal duties on landlords to investigate and repair health hazards within set timeframes.

Landlord Responsibilities

Under Awaab's Law, landlords must:

Investigate complaints of damp or mould within 14 days and provide a written report of findings.

of damp or mould within 14 days and provide a written report of findings. Begin repairs within 7 days if a health professional confirms there is a risk to a tenant's health.

if a health professional confirms there is a risk to a tenant's health. Provide clear information to tenants about their rights, how to complain and what housing standards to expect.

Failure to comply could lead to court action, where judges can order landlords to carry out the repairs, pay compensation and/or cover tenants' legal costs.

Tenant Rights and Remedies

If a landlord fails to act, tenants can:

Take legal action for breach of contract; or

for breach of contract; or Complain to the Housing Ombudsman, who can order repairs and compensation.

Tenants are also encouraged to keep detailed records of communications, photographs and medical evidence if health has been affected by poor housing conditions.

A Step Forward for Safe Homes

Awaab's Law represents a major step towards safer and fairer housing in the UK. For tenants, it provides a stronger voice and enforceable rights. For landlords, it sets a clear standard of accountability.

