Commercial Property: Exchange Of Contracts, How We Get There?

In this article, we look at the key terms in a contract for the sale and purchase of a freehold commercial property.

Why do we need a property contract?

This is a legally binding commitment between the seller and the buyer for the sale of the property at the agreed price. Contracts for the sale of land are only valid if they are in writing and contain all the terms that have been agreed between the seller and the buyer. It is absolutely essential that the contract is clear and correctly reflects what has been agreed. The interests of both seller and buyer need to be carefully balanced.

Where do we start?

It seems obvious, but the basics need to be right: the names and addresses of the parties, full details of the property, title numbers of the property if it is registered, details of the unregistered title if it is not, details of any occupational leases and occupiers, and confirmation of the price that is going to be paid on completion.

What comes after the basics?

Here are some of the important terms that we need to consider in every commercial property contract: