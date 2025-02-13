ARTICLE
Home Truths - An Introduction To The Renters' Rights Bill (Podcast)

We are delighted to introduce our new podcast series, Home Truths: The Housing Law Podcast by 42BR Barristers. Are you wondering how Housing Law is going to change when the Renters' Rights Bill becomes law?
Iris Ferber KC and Karolina Zielinska

We are delighted to introduce our new podcast series, Home Truths: The Housing Law Podcast by 42BR Barristers.

Are you wondering how Housing Law is going to change when the Renters' Rights Bill becomes law?

Are you wondering who is going to be affected by the changes?

Are you wondering how tenants' rights are protected around the world – in the Netherlands, France, New Jersey, Mississippi?

Tune in to Home Truths below with Iris Ferber KC and Karolina Zielinska, and find out

As part of our ongoing journey to ensure our website and marketing initiatives are as accessible as possible, all our podcasts will be available in a transcription format - An Introduction to the Renters Rights Bill transcript.

