ARTICLE
26 June 2025

Real Estate & Projects Newsletter & Vlog (Video)

D
Devonshires

Contributor

Devonshires logo

Based in the City of London for over 150 years, Devonshires is a leading practice providing high-quality, accessible and value-for-money services to domestic and international clients, including developers, local authorities, housing associations and financial services firms. The practice focuses on building strong, long-lasting relationships in order to achieve outstanding results based on practical advice. The foundation of its success is its commitment to people, both its own and those working for its clients. The firm ensures its staff have access to high-quality training and fosters ‘one to one’ connections between its solicitors and clients.

The firm acts on a broad range of matters including projects, property and real estate, securitisation, construction, housing management, commercial litigation, employment, banking, corporate work, and governance. The practice is a leader in social housing, including working on many development projects nationwide and helping to draft legislation.

Explore Firm Details
Welcome to the latest publication of our Real Estate & Projects Newsletter and accompanying Vlog.
United Kingdom Real Estate and Construction
Devonshires &nbsp

Welcome to the latest publication of our Real Estate & Projects Newsletter and accompanying Vlog.

This month we focus on:

  • The Spending Review 2025 – Newsletter Bulletin and Vlog items
  • The London plan Consultation
  • Some of our takeaways from this year's UKREiiF – including a long-form interview with Jon Corris
  • The publication of the new Shared Ownership Code
  • Roof garden storeys and the Building Safety Act

We hope you continue to enjoy the content and find it useful.

We also welcome any feedback you might have, please click here to give us your thoughts.

If you would like to get in touch with any one of our team members, please click here for contact details.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Devonshires &nbsp
Devonshires  
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More