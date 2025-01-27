Luxury Retail Resurgence: Prime Locations Leading The Charge In Rental Growth

The luxury retail sector is experiencing a notable resurgence, with prime locations at the forefront of this growth. As consumer confidence rebounds and high-net-worth...

The luxury retail sector is experiencing a notable resurgence, with prime locations at the forefront of this growth. As consumer confidence rebounds and high-net-worth individuals return to in-person shopping, retailers are investing heavily in flagship stores situated in the most sought-after retail districts. These locations, often characterised by their prestigious addresses and postcodes such as Bond Street and Marylebone, are becoming increasingly more valuable and sought after than ever before, driving up rental rates. This trend signals not only a recovery but also a shift towards enhancing the shopping experience in these iconic hubs. But what's supposedly driving these changes?

Its more than just the product

Luxury retailers understand the importance of placing their stores in these prime areas, where foot traffic and visibility are unparalleled. In these locations, there has been a marked shift from the stores doing more than selling products–each brand is so alive to creating immersive environments that reflect the brand's image and values, making the space itself a critical component of the customer experience. As a result, arguably these locations, or rather destinations, are commanding premium rental prices, contributing to a significant rise in the value of their leasehold interests.

Consumer confidence

With the end of the pandemic-related restrictions, global tourism has surged, particularly in major cities that are home to luxury retail meccas. The influx of international shoppers, along with rising disposable incomes in key markets, has helped sustain demand for high-end retail spaces. Landlords in prime districts appear to be capitalising on this increased demand by negotiating higher rents, which has contributed to an overall upward trajectory in rents.

Going big

According to Savills, prime locations such as Bond Street have seen an increase in almost 20% of their rents in 2024. The decrease of vacancy on these traditional luxury retail destinations, demonstrates the holistic longer-term focus luxury brands are taking by cementing their flagship stores in premier luxury destinations from the get go.

Looking ahead, the luxury retail sector's focus on prime locations is expected to continue driving rental growth. As long as the demand for high-end shopping experiences remains robust, landlords and retailers alike will benefit from the increasing value of these prime retail spaces.

