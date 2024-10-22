ARTICLE
22 October 2024

Housing Ombudsman Launches Call For Evidence For New Report On Housing Maintenance

D
Devonshires

Contributor

Devonshires logo

Our Strength

Our success is built on the quality of our people. Many are recognized leaders in their specialisms, and all bring distinct personalities and high-level skills. While there is no "Devonshires" prototype, all share a commitment to providing down-to-earth, practical, and understandable advice that helps our clients achieve and exceed their goals.

Our Culture

Our firm culture is driven by three Core Values:

Commitment to our clients
Commitment to our community
Commitment to each other

The Unexpected at Devonshires

Clients often see us as their go-to solicitors for practical, business-savvy, and responsive service in their core areas. However, they may not realize the full scope of our services. Our long track record of delivering legal excellence and sustained growth is a testament to our ability to win and retain clients.

Explore Firm Details
The Housing Ombudsman launched a "Call for Evidence" to inform its August 2024 "Repairing Trust" report, addressing rising complaints about housing maintenance, costs, and skill shortages. The report seeks solutions and highlights positive landlord changes ahead of Awaab's Law.
United Kingdom Real Estate and Construction
Photo of Donna McCarthy
Photo of Victoria Smith
Photo of Kerri Harrison
Authors

On 1 August 2024, the Housing Ombudsman (the 'HO') launched a 'Call for Evidence' to inform its next Spotlight report. The report is titled 'Repairing Trust' and will explore common issues in housing maintenance.

The HO refers to the rise in complaints relating to disrepair, increasing costs and skill shortages within the sector and states that the report will look to explore solutions that can help landlords and contractors to provide improved services to residents.

The HO states that the report will also highlight some of the positive changes landlords have made to rise to these challenges and will support landlords in their preparation for the introduction of Awaab's Law, which sets statutory repair timescales and requirements relating to record-keeping.

The Call for Evidence will run until Friday 25 October 2024. The questions will cover four key themes:

  1. What are the main issues landlords face when contracting services, what causes these issues, and what impact do they have?
  2. What problems do residents encounter with these services, the underlying reasons, and their effects?
  3. What barriers do operatives experience in delivering services, the root causes, and the repercussions?
  4. What are the lessons learned from cases with no maladministration and successful initiatives within the sector?

The HO invites landlords, repairs operatives, contractors, residents, MPs and Councillors, to participate. Submissions can be made using the Housing Ombudsman's website which can be accessed here: Call for Evidence Survey.

Originally published August 1, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.



Authors
Photo of Donna McCarthy
Donna McCarthy
Photo of Victoria Smith
Victoria Smith
Photo of Kerri Harrison
Kerri Harrison
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More