Housing Ombudsman Launches Call For Evidence For New Report On Housing Maintenance

On 1 August 2024, the Housing Ombudsman (the 'HO') launched a 'Call for Evidence' to inform its next Spotlight report. The report is titled 'Repairing Trust' and will explore common issues in housing maintenance.
The HO refers to the rise in complaints relating to disrepair, increasing costs and skill shortages within the sector and states that the report will look to explore solutions that can help landlords and contractors to provide improved services to residents.
The HO states that the report will also highlight some of the positive changes landlords have made to rise to these challenges and will support landlords in their preparation for the introduction of Awaab's Law, which sets statutory repair timescales and requirements relating to record-keeping.
The Call for Evidence will run until Friday 25 October 2024. The questions will cover four key themes:
- What are the main issues landlords face when contracting services, what causes these issues, and what impact do they have?
- What problems do residents encounter with these services, the underlying reasons, and their effects?
- What barriers do operatives experience in delivering services, the root causes, and the repercussions?
- What are the lessons learned from cases with no maladministration and successful initiatives within the sector?
The HO invites landlords, repairs operatives, contractors, residents, MPs and Councillors, to participate. Submissions can be made using the Housing Ombudsman's website which can be accessed here: Call for Evidence Survey.
Originally published August 1, 2024.
