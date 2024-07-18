ARTICLE
18 July 2024

Update On No Fault Evictions – King's Speech July 2024

Now that we have a Labour government, all eyes were on the King's Speech which happened earlier today (17th July 2024) where the end of no fault evictions was announced.

Ending No-Fault Evictions

Labour have announced that it will be ending no fault evictions and reforming grounds for possession.

New Possession Grounds for Landlords

The bill will introduce new clear and expanded possession grounds to allow landlords to reclaim property.

Uncertainty Around Notices to Quit

It remains to be seen whether the ban on no fault evictions extends to include Notices to Quit or just applies to Section 21 Notices.

We will provide a further update once the Bill has been published.

