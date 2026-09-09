Planning Policy Gets Major Update With New NPPF

The biggest rewrite of national planning policy in decades has landed with a big focus on housing delivery.

Set to shape almost every planning decision from now on, the headline for the long-awaited new National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) is to tilt the system further towards sustainable development.

But while the news will be positive for developers, it isn't a free-for-all, so don’t assume permission just got easier everywhere.

Fred Quartermain, Partner in our Planning and Environment team, dives into the major changes and what matters about what is staying the same.

A stronger steer towards "yes"

The old "tilted balance" mechanism that nudged decisions towards approval when a council couldn't show enough housing land has been replaced with something more permanent and explicit – including new national decision-making policies which set out clearly which types of development should be supported, and where.

In practice, this should make it easier to argue that appropriately located development ought to be approved unless there's a clear policy reason to refuse it, rather than starting from the "prove why this should be allowed" position.

Local plans that pull in a different direction will carry significantly less weight where they conflict with national policy. That's a significant shift in the balance of power between Whitehall and town halls, and it may be worth developers revisiting sites that were previously written off because a local plan looked ‘unsympathetic’.

Within the framework, the narrative guidance on sustainable development has also been replaced by four codified national policies, S3–S6, under a new “Achieving Sustainable Development” section. The clear intent around a change in presumption is marked by harm now needs to "substantially" outweigh benefits, a lower bar than the old "significantly and demonstrably" test.

Homes near stations: a new "default yes"

One of the clearest changes is around housing near well-connected railway, tram and underground stations. Schemes within walking distance will benefit from a presumption in favour, alongside new minimum expectations for how much housing should be delivered there.

If you have land near a station, it's worth a fresh look, even if a scheme has previously stalled or been resisted locally.

Green belt and grey belt: opportunity, not a blank cheque

The 2024 changes to green belt policy remain in place, and grey belt land continues to be actively promoted for development. But ministers have been clear that grey belt status doesn't guarantee permission. The five purposes of the green belt haven't changed, and its overall extent hasn't been reduced.

Schemes on green belt or grey belt land will still need to deliver meaningful public benefits – affordable housing, infrastructure and green space among them. Landowners should ask whether their land genuinely fits the grey belt definition, not just assume it does.

Growth for business, farms and energy

Economic growth has been given noticeably more weight, with explicit support for jobs, infrastructure, AI growth zones, data centres and clean energy. Rural businesses benefit too: the framework should make it easier to secure permission for reservoirs, glasshouses, polytunnels and farm shops, signalling a friendlier stance towards diversification.

Agricultural land protection hasn't gone away, though. The best and most versatile farmland remains safeguarded.

New protection for pubs and music venues

It isn't all one-way traffic. Pubs and music venues now enjoy stronger protection. Anyone hoping to convert a pub to another use will need much more robust evidence that it's no longer viable – a helpful tool for residents and community groups, and a genuine hurdle for developers eyeing these buildings.

AI in planning

A handful of words tucked into the infrastructure chapters carry more weight than they first appear to. The NPPF quietly recasts data centres and AI Growth Zones as strategic infrastructure, strengthening the case for schemes that would once have faced a harder fight over grid, water and noise impacts.

Alongside this, government is rolling out AI tools such as Extract and the Augmented Planning Decisions prototype to help officers process applications faster, particularly routine householder cases. Officers remain the decision-makers throughout, but for clients, well-structured, policy-clear applications are likely to fare best as these tools quietly reshape everyday casework.

What hasn't changed

Several fundamentals remain firmly in place, and clients shouldn't lose sight of them:

The development plan still matters. Applications are decided in line with the local plan unless other considerations point the other way. National policy hasn't swept the statutory framework aside.

Applications are decided in line with the local plan unless other considerations point the other way. National policy hasn't swept the statutory framework aside. Councils still exercise judgment. Design, heritage, landscape, highways and ecology remain live issues in every application.

Design, heritage, landscape, highways and ecology remain live issues in every application. Environmental protection hasn't been diluted. Biodiversity, flood risk, protected landscapes and heritage assets can still stop a scheme, and biodiversity net gain requirements are unaffected.

Biodiversity, flood risk, protected landscapes and heritage assets can still stop a scheme, and biodiversity net gain requirements are unaffected. The five-year housing land supply rule is back with teeth , having been restored after being weakened in 2023, so councils without a deliverable pipeline remain vulnerable to speculative applications.

, having been restored after being weakened in 2023, so councils without a deliverable pipeline remain vulnerable to speculative applications. Design standards are rising, not falling. A new 40% minimum expectation for accessible homes on major schemes shows this isn't just about volume.

This is a structural shift, not a wholesale removal of planning control. The government has moved the dial towards growth, housing and infrastructure while keeping core protections for the environment, heritage and green belt intact.

For developers and LPAs alike, the question is no longer simply "does policy allow this?" but "does policy now positively support this?" – a considerably stronger starting point for the right scheme in the right place.