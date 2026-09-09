Using Drones In UK Forestry: The Practical Legal Considerations

Drones are now widely deployed across the forestry sector, including for surveying, crop monitoring, windblow assessment and harvest planning. While the operational advantages are well understood, drone operations can give rise to a range of legal and compliance issues, relating to airspace regulation, data protection and property law considerations.

This Q&A summarises key points which forestry businesses should consider when using drones on or over woodland in the UK.

Why are drones increasingly used in forestry?

Drones enable large (and often difficult-to-access) areas of woodland to be surveyed quickly and with a high degree of accuracy. In many cases, they reduce the amount of time required on the ground, support more timely decision-making, and create an auditable visual record of site conditions.

What rules govern the operation of drones?

In the UK, drones are regulated by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). Many forestry flights will be undertaken within the “open” category, depending on factors such as aircraft weight, planned altitude, and proximity to people, vehicles and buildings.

Requirements for flying drones in the open category include:

operator registration and pilot competency;

operator maintaining visual line of sight; and

compliance with applicable height and location limits (maximum 120 metres above ground level).

Even where operations are planned in remote locations, additional restrictions may apply (for example, in the vicinity of military training areas, aerodromes or controlled airspace). A site-specific check of applicable airspace constraints prior to flight is therefore advisable.

Do privacy and data protection rules apply?

Yes. Privacy and data protection obligations may apply even where flights are undertaken only over land which you own or manage.

If imagery can identify individuals (for example, neighbouring owners, members of the public using paths, contractors or staff) it is likely to constitute personal data. Operators should identify an appropriate lawful basis for processing, minimise capture to what is necessary, and implement proportionate controls around retention, storage and access.

What issues can arise with neighbours?

Neighbour relations can be one of the more sensitive aspects of drone operations. Issues may include low-level or repeated flights in the vicinity of residential areas (which may be alleged to constitute nuisance) and concerns about encroachment where a drone enters neighbouring airspace at a low height. The practical risk is typically higher where flights are frequent; and/or close to areas used for private amenity.

It is important to establish who owns and occupies neighbouring ground and whether any lease, wayleave or other agreement restricts surveying or monitoring activity. This will usually only be capable of being determined through discussions with owners or managers of that ground. Where operations may reasonably give rise to concern, notifying neighbours in advance and adjusting flight height or route (where practicable) can help to prevent disputes from arising.

What practical steps should forestry businesses take?

In many cases, a proportionate and documented approach will be sufficient. Practical measures should include:

undertaking site-specific risk assessments;

limiting flights (and capture) to what is necessary for defined operational purposes;

maintaining records of when drones are used and the reasons for use; and

adopting a short drone use policy covering safety, privacy/data protection, and neighbour engagement.

These steps reduce risk and help demonstrate a structured approach to compliance should concerns be raised by third parties.

Conclusion: managing opportunity and legal risk

As drone technology becomes embedded in forestry operations, implementing it successfully will depend not only on technical capability but on how well legal risk is anticipated and managed in practice. Forestry businesses that integrate drone use into their wider compliance frameworks will be best placed to realise the benefits of the technology while avoiding disputes and regulatory scrutiny.