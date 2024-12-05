In Our Words - Celebrating Black History Month (Video)

self

"Reclaiming narratives is empowering Black people to tell their own stories. Our stories aren't being told by the right people - there isn't that authenticity." Lamar Mukundi

Our people and some of their families reflect on what the month means to them, discussing generational differences growing up and the importance of telling our own stories. In our words.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.