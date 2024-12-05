ARTICLE
5 December 2024

In Our Words - Celebrating Black History Month (Video)

NR
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong

Contributor

Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong logo
Explore Firm Details
Our people and some of their families reflect on what the month means to them, discussing generational differences growing up and the importance of telling our own stories. In our words.
Worldwide Strategy
Rashael Kelly-Jarvis

"Reclaiming narratives is empowering Black people to tell their own stories. Our stories aren't being told by the right people - there isn't that authenticity." Lamar Mukundi

Our people and some of their families reflect on what the month means to them, discussing generational differences growing up and the importance of telling our own stories. In our words.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Rashael Kelly-Jarvis
Rashael Kelly-Jarvis
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More