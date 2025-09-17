ARTICLE
17 September 2025

Manufacturing Overview: Low Capacity Utilization Meets Potential Tariff Stabilization

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners logo
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
Explore Firm Details
Every quarter, AlixPartners releases the Manufacturing Overview, a data-driven analysis of the state of global manufacturing.
United Kingdom International Law
Parmesh Bhaskaran,Steven Hilgendorf,Xing Zhou
+3 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Every quarter, AlixPartners releases the Manufacturing Overview, a data-driven analysis of the state of global manufacturing. 

Manufacturers continue to experience slow revenue growth with weaker margins, increased inventory levels, and lower capacity utilization (YoY capacity utilization is down in the US, Germany, and China). However, tariff mitigation efforts may have ensured business continuity, as certain regions are beginning to show stabilization. Meanwhile, increased productivity gains driven by automation are beginning to appear. It is yet to be seen if this is the new normal for manufacturers, and expectations on target margins may need recalibration. 

Please read the full report for further insights into the extent of these challenges and the strategies manufacturers are creating to combat them. 

1679058a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Parmesh Bhaskaran
Parmesh Bhaskaran
Photo of Steven Hilgendorf
Steven Hilgendorf
Photo of Nicolas Franzwa
Nicolas Franzwa
Photo of Xing Zhou
Xing Zhou
Photo of Ignatius Tong
Ignatius Tong
Photo of Michael Mo
Michael Mo
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More