Supply Chain Market Pulse: Global Trade Negotiations Causing Late Summer Storms

Trade uncertainty and soft demand are keeping supply chain cost pressures in check. The U.S. is extending a three-month tariff truce with China and granting Mexico a 90-day pause to continue negotiations, with more country-specific moves likely as deadlines near. Separately, the U.S. warned it may double tariffs on India over ongoing Russian oil purchases.

Key themes highlighted in this month's update feature:

New AlixPartners article: Navigating supply chain and tariff turbulence: How data-enabled S&OP can help businesses get ahead

Ocean freight rates fell in early August as the pre-tariff shipping surge eased, and markets shifted to a softer trajectory

Global air freight demand remains resilient, up 5% YoY in 2025, supported by ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty

Truckload rates are largely flat, with tariff uncertainty weighing on demand in sectors such as retail and produce

A planned Union Pacific–Norfolk Southern merger could create the first coast-to-coast U.S. railroad

