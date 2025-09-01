ARTICLE
1 September 2025

Supply Chain Market Pulse: Global Trade Negotiations Causing Late Summer Storms

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

United Kingdom International Law
Marc Iampieri,Erik Mattson, and Kai Kang
Trade uncertainty and soft demand are keeping supply chain cost pressures in check. The U.S. is extending a three-month tariff truce with China and granting Mexico a 90-day pause to continue negotiations, with more country-specific moves likely as deadlines near. Separately, the U.S. warned it may double tariffs on India over ongoing Russian oil purchases.

Key themes highlighted in this month's update feature:

  • New AlixPartners article: Navigating supply chain and tariff turbulence: How data-enabled S&OP can help businesses get ahead
  • Ocean freight rates fell in early August as the pre-tariff shipping surge eased, and markets shifted to a softer trajectory
  • Global air freight demand remains resilient, up 5% YoY in 2025, supported by ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty
  • Truckload rates are largely flat, with tariff uncertainty weighing on demand in sectors such as retail and produce
  • A planned Union Pacific–Norfolk Southern merger could create the first coast-to-coast U.S. railroad

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Marc Iampieri
Marc Iampieri
Photo of Erik Mattson
Erik Mattson
Photo of Kai Kang
Kai Kang
