Bridging Borders: Laurel Zhang Elevates Sherrards At Leading Law Conferences In China

As part of Sherrards' continued commitment to fostering strong UK-China relations, Partner Laurel Zhang recently attended three prestigious legal conferences across China.

These events offered a platform for Chinese speaking delegates from a range of sectors to explore significant developments in the cross-border business landscape and presented vital networking opportunities. Laurel's presence at these forums reinforces Sherrards' dedication to supporting clients through expert cross-border legal counsel, especially in an era where the UK and China are increasingly linked by trade and investment.

Road Trip Across China for the Association of Chinese Lawyers in Europe

Laurel collaborated again with the Association of Chinese Lawyers in Europe (ACLE). Following the success of Sherrards' recent London conference on AI and law. Laurel travelled across China with the ACLE to deliver a series of seminars, titled "China-Europe Investment and Financing and Industrial Matchmaking."

The seminars were delivered in several major Chinese cities, including Xiamen, Shanghai, Dalian, and Shenzhen. This event focused on strengthening ties between Chinese and European legal professionals, fostering direct collaboration opportunities for businesses. Heavily involved in these seminars, Laurel played a key role in presenting insights on legal frameworks governing cross-border investments, further cementing Sherrards' position as a leader in facilitating UK-China business ventures.

Chinese Speaking Lawyers' Convention in Qianhai, Shenzhen

In October this convention took place in the heart of Shenzhen's financial district, gathering over 500 Chinese-speaking lawyers from across China, the Greater China region, and 40 other countries. It was supported from the Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Justice. If the scale of the conference wasn't enough, Shenzhen the host city boasts a population of over 17 million people.

The primary focus of the attendees was on Shenzhen's rule of law and responding to the growing demands of foreign-related legal services from individuals and businesses alike. Delegates discussed the intricacies of international legal cooperation. As global supply chains shift and fluctuate a conference of this nature presented Laurel with invaluable experience and contacts willing to embrace the China-Uk relationship. Laurel engaged with prominent Shenzhen enterprises, drawing from her vast experience to place Sherrards firmly at the centre of such a notable event.

China International Import Exposition, Shanghai

From November 6-8, Laurel attended this event in Shanghai, hosted in conjunction with the China International Import Expo, once again considering the "Bridge of Overseas Chinese". Organised by the China Overseas Chinese Federation and the Shanghai Government, the forum attracted a wide array of international professionals and industry leaders.

The sessions were geared towards connecting the international Chinese community with investment and innovation resources within China, reinforcing high-level international collaboration. Laurel's involvement underscores Sherrards' mission to guide UK companies toward successful engagement in China by aligning with the latest regulatory and commercial developments.

Relevance to UK-China Business Relations

These conferences are highly relevant to Sherrards' UK-based clients as they provide the firm with up-to-date insights into China's evolving regulatory landscape and its implications for foreign investors. Laurel's active participation enables Sherrards to offer practical and informed guidance to British businesses exploring new opportunities in China's dynamic economy. With firsthand knowledge of the challenges and opportunities discussed at these events, Sherrards is well-positioned to advise clients on compliance, market entry, and partnership strategies that align with China's economic and legal priorities.

For Chinese professionals and enterprises, Sherrards' involvement signifies the firm's commitment to building reliable legal partnerships that support cross-border transactions with the UK. Laurel continues to develop her connections with Chinese legal and industry professionals, cultivating trust and opening avenues for collaboration. Laurel's engagement serves as a bridge between Chinese and British businesses, promoting safe, transparent, and efficient legal pathways for trade, investment, and innovation between the two.