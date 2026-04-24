Design Protection For Digital Interfaces: Key Changes In UKIPO Practice

The UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) has issued updated guidance on registering designs for icons, graphical user interfaces (GUIs), and animated designs.

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The UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) has issued updated guidance on registering designs for icons, graphical user interfaces (GUIs), and animated designs. The changes took effect immediately with effect from 21 April 2026.

What can be protected

Although computer programs themselves cannot be registered, the visual appearance of digital content can be protected.

This includes static or animated icons, GUIs, and web page layouts, provided the design meets the usual requirements for registration.

Registration protects how the design looks, not how it works or functions.

How designs must be shown

Every application must clearly show a single design with a clear and unambiguous overall visual impression.

This is particularly important for animated or moving designs, which must currently be filed using static images.

Anyone viewing the register should be able to understand exactly what the design is and what is protected.

Animated designs

Animated designs are generally acceptable if the animation is clear.

Each stage of the animation should be shown as a separate image (up to 12 views).

The application must clearly state that the design is animated.

Where the movement or transition between images is not obvious, the IPO may raise objections.

GUIs and screen-based designs

GUIs are treated in the same way as other designs and can be registered.

Simple animations or transitions (such as pop‑ups) may be protected if they form a single, clearly defined visual sequence.

Sets of screens that depend on user choices are likely to be treated as multiple designs, requiring separate applications.

Use of disclaimers

Disclaimers may be used to clarify what is (and is not) protected or to explain how an animation works.

Disclaimers are published as part of the design record and limit the scope of protection.

If a disclaimer or amendment significantly changes the design, the application may need to be re-dated, which can affect priority.

Key takeaway

Careful preparation of images and clear explanation at the filing stage is essential, especially for animated and GUI designs, to avoid objections, multiple-design issues, or loss of the original filing date. Please contact Pamela Bryer or another member of our Design Team if you would like to know more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.