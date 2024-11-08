ARTICLE
8 November 2024

Confused.com Car Insurance Price Index Q3 2024

WTW

Contributor

The third-quarter 2024 Confused.com Car Insurance Price Index reveals a 2.3% drop in comprehensive car insurance premiums, marking the third consecutive quarterly decline. Average premiums are now £861, with a 6.9% annual decrease. However, premiums for 17-year-olds rose.
United Kingdom Insurance
Authors

The Index monitors car insurance price trends in the UK. It is compiled from anonymous data and uses the average of the five cheapest quotes received in response to all enquiries on Confused.com.

We are pleased to bring you the third quarter 2024 edition of the Confused.com Car Insurance Price Index in association with WTW.

Comprehensive car insurance premiums have fallen by 2.3% (£21) between July and September 2024, with UK motorists now paying £861 on average for their car insurance.

Following a two-year-long upward trajectory in prices, car insurance premiums have now decreased for three consecutive quarters following price falls of 5.4% (£54) in the first three months of 2024 and 6.3% (£59) in the second quarter.

The latest headlines include:

  • The average UK premium now stands at £861, having fallen by 6.9% (£63) in the last 12 months.
  • Premiums have now fallen for the third quarter in a row and on average by 2.3% (£21) in the last three months.
  • Drivers in Outer London saw the largest percentage decrease in the cost of comprehensive car insurance, with a quarterly fall of 3.8% with average premiums now costing £1,104.
  • 17-year-olds are the only age group to be paying more now compared to 12 months ago, after an annual rise of £114 (4.4%), with average premiums now costing £2,727.

6.9%
Decrease in premiums in the last 12 months.

2.3%
Average uk car insurance prices fell for the third quarter in a row.

