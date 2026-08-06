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6 August 2026

Distressed Mining Assets: A Legal Toolkit For Investors To Maximise And Realise Value

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

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Investors navigating distressed mining assets face unique challenges where geological constraints meet financial pressures. This legal toolkit explores strategic approaches and practical solutions for maximizing value in turbulent mining markets, drawing on insights from a global platform of expertise.
United Kingdom Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
John Whiteoak,Kevin Pullen,Greg Mulley
+3 Authors
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We have seen a surge in activity surrounding distressed mining assets over the last few years, with investors demonstrating highly strategic approaches to navigating the turbulence. In distress situations, where the geology is fixed and financials are challenging, there are a number of legal tools available to maximise and realise value.

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Download our legal toolkit here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of John Whiteoak
John Whiteoak
Photo of Kevin Pullen
Kevin Pullen
Photo of John Chetwood
John Chetwood
Photo of Greg Mulley
Greg Mulley
Photo of Shaun Williamson
Shaun Williamson
Photo of Laura Hulett
Laura Hulett
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