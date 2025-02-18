Setting The Working Standard For Dutch Bankruptcy Law

We would like to introduce Mr. Robert van Moorsel, whom we met through our mutual memberships in IR Global. We recommend this linked article co-authored by Robert regarding valuation in restructurings. Robert practices and influences corporate and restructuring law in The Hague, Netherlands. We offer our thoughts below.

Robert van Moorsel Sets the Working Standard for Dutch Bankruptcy Law

Firm and fast. That is how his clients describe him. Knowledgeable, practical, and fair is how Dutch Parliament might describe him. His deep experience in corporate and restructuring matters, technical expertise, and political temperance is relied on by members of Dutch parliament and the press who often solicit his opinions on Dutch legislation in relation to EU law and regulations.

He works passionately for equal competition and a level playing field between corporations. As such, he is the sole attorney to successfully play a decisive role in making Dutch recovery/insolvency legislation more equitable for medium-sized corporations and less hazardous for managing directors, unsecured creditors, and employees in the Dutch legislative processes of the "Dutch Scheme" / Act on the Confirmation of Extrajudicial Restructuring Plans, WHOA (in 2020) and the WCO I (in 2017), respectively.

He is specifically known for his perseverance and passionate approach, always with a sharp focus on the client's interests and a satisfactory conclusion.

Robert has more than 25 years of experience as a corporate lawyer and recovery lawyer. Before Corporate & Recovery.legal, Robert set up the Recovery Law department within both PwC and Landwell, worked as an associate with the international law firm Trenité van Doorne, and worked as an equity partner (corporate & recovery) at HerikVerhulst NV, a law firm highly specialized in Dutch law.

We recommend him highly.

The Netherlands

The Battleground for Asset Recovery after Bankruptcy

Some of the world's largest and oldest public and private companies are headquartered in the Netherlands. These include ASML, Philips, Heineken, AkzoNobel, Adyen, Wolters Kluwer, ING Bank, Randstad, Veon, ABN AMRO, Edam cheese, and many more across every conceivable industry. The Netherlands is the original home of global industries like shipbuilding, levee engineering and building, logistics, ports, shipping, fishing, and tulips to name a few. For a country of less than 18 million people, that is perhaps the highest amount of business activity per capita in the world.

Large corporate bankruptcies are on the rise. The fact that many major global corporations have business units or subsidiaries in the Netherlands is reason enough to acquire the proper knowledge of Dutch bankruptcy law and strong representation through someone like Robert.

We foresee the Netherlands becoming a battleground for asset recovery upon bankruptcy. Also, the ideas in the recommended article may help to unknot similar valuation questions within the US.

SP&H – Positioned to Help through Bankruptcy

SP&H, through our work on royalty rate opinions, transfer pricing, and damage calculations, has seen that many of our media, entertainment, pharma, and tech clients hold their IP in the Netherlands. Following our own predictions, we have bolstered our knowledge and networks in Dutch bankruptcy to better serve our clients.

We have a proven ability to work with international lawyers and firms, having have worked with our clients from or in matters in the Netherlands, England, Italy, France, Belgium, Canada, Mexico, Turkey, Cyprus, Nigeria, Mexico, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, Japan, Russia, Congo, Japan, and Taiwan. Click here to see a summary of how SP&H can help provide answers to tough questions asked by creditors and trustees during bankruptcy and restructuring matters.

Like SP&H, Robert is a member of IR Global, an international organization of top professional service firms.

Please contact Robert directly at vanmoorsel@corporaterecovery.legal. His website is https://corporaterecovery.legal/.

Regards,

Nevin Sanli

