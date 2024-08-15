Inheritance Tax: Bills Are Increasing

Are Inheritance Tax bills increasing? HMRC have recently published their latest round of statistics on Inheritance Tax (IHT), covering 2021 to 2022. These confirmed a significant increase of 3% in the number of estates subject to the charge, and a corresponding increase in the amount of IHT flowing into the Treasury.

Overall, 4.39% of UK deaths resulted in a charge to IHT in 2021-22, up 0.66% on the previous year. IHT swelled the UK's coffers by just under £6bn in 2021-22, 4% more than in the previous year.

The new Government has been explicit: they need to bring in the cash. With a 5% rise in relief given out in respect of agricultural and business property, at £4.4bn these statistics no doubt increase the likelihood that they will attract Rachel Reeves' scrutiny. The benefits gained by passing assets to spouses and civil partners could also be targeted; £15.5bn of assets were protected from an IHT charge in this way in 2021-22.

Now, more than ever, is the time to be planning effectively, to protect more of your estate for your family and future generations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.