The BHS Saga: Stark Lessons For Company Directors

The collapse of BHS in 2016 sent shockwaves through the high street. The subsequent litigation has had far wider reaching implications for company directors, highlighting critical issues regarding their duties and the importance of corporate governance.

The liquidators of BHS subsequently sued three of its former Directors and, in June 2024, the High Court ordered two of them to pay at least £10.4 million and £8.1 million respectively by way of recompense, making it already one of the largest successful claims against directors to date.

There's been much commentary on the legal analysis on the case and when it enables claims against delinquent Directors – but what lessons can a responsible Director take away from it?

The case

BHS fell into administration in April 2016, leading to the closure of its stores and the loss of thousands of jobs. It left a £571 million pension deficit, impacting the livelihoods of former employees. This attracted significant scrutiny, particularly concerning the actions of its Directors. The investigations into the collapse focused on several key issues relating to its directors:

Due diligence and governance: One of the main criticisms was the lack of adequate due diligence during the sale of the business to a third party controlled by an individual (who also become a Director of BHS) who had no retail experience and a history of bankruptcies. Fiduciary duties: Under UK law, Directors have a fiduciary duty to act in good faith and in a way they believe benefits the company and its creditors. The Directors were accused of failing to act in the best interests of the company and its creditors. Conflict of interest: The sale of the business was seen as benefiting the former owner, Sir Philip Green (who was not sued as part of the case mentioned above), while putting the company at risk. Directors must avoid situations where personal interests conflict with their duty to the company. The potential conflict of interest was a significant issue. Pension obligations: The massive pension deficit was a critical factor in the collapse. Directors have a duty to consider the interests of employees, particularly concerning pension schemes. The BHS case highlighted the importance of ensuring pension schemes are adequately funded and managed.

The Pensions Regulator and the Insolvency Service conducted investigations into the conduct of the BHS Directors. These investigations resulted in fines and disqualifications for some individuals involved. The collapse prompted calls for stronger corporate governance and stricter enforcement of Directors' duties. The UK government and regulatory bodies have since introduced measures to enhance accountability and transparency in corporate governance. Sir Philip Green (who was not sued as part of the case mentioned above) also reached a settlement with the Pensions Regulator.

Wrongful trading and misfeasance claims were subsequently launched and proceeded against three of BHS's directors. Two of them were the subject of the Judgment against them in June 2024. The case against the third continues.

Lessons for company Directors

The June 2024 judgment serves as a stark reminder of the importance of Directors' responsibilities and the consequences of failing to comply with them. It offers several critical lessons for company Directors: