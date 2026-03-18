Employment Tax Update - February 2026

Contributor

Macfarlanes is a pre-eminent law firm advising a global client base across Private Capital, Private Wealth, M&A and Disputes. We are large enough to handle the most complex and demanding mandates yet focused enough to remain agile and responsive. Our size enables us to know each other well, collaborate seamlessly and adapt quickly to our clients’ evolving needs. Our independence shapes the way we work. We foster genuine partnership, encourage individual responsibility and empower our people to think creatively in pursuit of practical, effective solutions.