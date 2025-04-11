Future R&D Funding In The UK

Last week, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) announced how it will allocate a record of nearly £14 billion in funding in 2025/2026, across areas such as life sciences, green energy and engineering. Of the total, almost £9 billion will go to UK Research & Innovation (UKRI); almost £2.75 billion to contributing to EU programmes, such as Horizon Europe and Copernicus; and the remainder going to other agencies, including the UK Space Agency and Met Office.

The importance of research in the UK cannot be underestimated, as it is essential for driving innovation, delivering economic growth, enhancing healthcare, advancing green energy transition and tackling societal changes. In spite of our size, the UK wishes to be seen as a global leader and is highly respected internationally for contributing to scientific achievements.

Given the current global uncertainties, this support for UK research is therefore to be applauded and recognised in terms of investing in the future. Investing in the UK, for sure, but also in terms of strengthening our collaborations with research partners in Europe and beyond. Let us hope that, as well as helping to drive the UK economy, the fruits of this research will have global significance and recognition.

Science and Technology Secretary, Peter Kyle, said: Our £13.9 billion investment in R&D is ultimately an investment in the future of the UK. R&D is essential to fulfilling this government's Plan for Change – whether in improving lives across the UK and beyond through new life-saving drugs, helping us build a cleaner, greener future or in exploring beyond our planet to unlock new discoveries that keep us healthy, safe and prosperous and much more besides. It is also central to creating highly paid jobs and opportunities to set up new businesses across the UK, which will drive the economic growth that is key to supporting our public services and enhancing our daily lives. www.gov.uk/...

