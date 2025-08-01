Inquest Into Death Of Nottinghamshire Teen Raises Concerns Over Emergency Response

The family of 17-year-old Finlay James Turner-Smith have spoken of their heartbreak following the conclusion of an inquest into his death. The inquest into his tragic death on 23rd March 2024 – held at Nottingham Coroner's Court on 26 June 2025 – raised serious concerns regarding the emergency medical response provided by East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).

Finlay, a much-loved son, brother, and friend, had travelled to Nottingham to meet friends and planned to stay overnight at his grandparents' home. When a friend collected him, he noticed Finlay was behaving unusually and appeared either intoxicated or as if he had taken drugs. Concerned for his wellbeing, the friend took him to his grandparents' house, where Finlay was put to bed. As his condition deteriorated, a 999 call was made at 7:07pm.

A single paramedic and a double ambulance crew were dispatched. Despite resuscitation efforts, Finlay was pronounced dead at 7:46pm. Due to the unexpected nature of his death, police attended the scene, and the property was treated as a crime scene. Finlay was taken directly to the mortuary.

A subsequent Patient Safety Incident Investigation (PSII) conducted by EMAS concluded that the care provided to Finlay did not meet Trust or national clinical guidelines. The investigation identified multiple failings, including:

inadequate dispatch of resources for a cardiac arrest

no request for additional support by the attending crew

failure to make clear this was a cardiac arrest involving a child

failure to address and treat reversible causes of cardiac arrest

premature termination of resuscitation efforts, contrary to national protocols which require CPR to continue to the Emergency Department to allow review by an experienced doctor

The inquest heard evidence supporting these findings and confirmed that Finlay died from the toxic effects of MDMA.

Speaking after the inquest, Finlay's mother, Claire Turner-Smith, said:

"The hole Finlay has left in our world and hearts is indescribable. Finlay's life should never have been cut short the way it was. He was the unlucky one who made one bad teenage decision, but he did not deserve to die. His life should not be reduced to his death though. He had 17 years, 2 months and 16 days of life where he brought such happiness, laughter and love to us. That is what is important and what we will remember, not what is in his death certificate."

His father, Steven Smith, added:

"I hope that evidence heard by the Assistant Coroner will lead to training and learning by EMAS and will help to ensure the correct treatment of other children in the future. I would not want

any other family to have to endure what we have done".

Julie Walker, Consultant Solicitor in Rothera Bray's Serious Injury Department, who represented the family, said:

"Finlay's family have shown enormous strength since his death. It has been a devastating time for them, made worse by procedural failures by EMAS. Making certain that questions were answered during the inquest was the last thing which the family could properly do for Finlay. I hope that they now feel they have some of the justice which they deserve for him".

The family wish to express their sincere thanks to Edward James of Ropewalk Chambers and to Julie Walker of Rothera Bray Solicitors for their support and compassion. They also extend their gratitude to the Assistant Coroner and her officers for their careful and thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding Finlay's death.

