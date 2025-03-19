Pharma TM Articles

ARTICLE
A range of articles from Rouse since 2018 covering IP legal developments impacting the pharmaceutical industry:

Rouse - Cambodia: Anti counterfeiting industry activity in Cambodia

Rouse - Indonesia compulsory licensing scare

Rouse - Pharma boss arrested for allegedly selling 'deadly' counterfeit drugs

Rouse - The trade in fakes from and through Southeast Asia

Rouse - Online e-commerce platform medicine sales halted in Philippines

Rouse - New product labelling rules in Indonesia

Rouse - Pharma and consumer health product counterfeiting across South East Asia

Rouse - Thailand invalidates all cannabis patents

Rouse - Vaccines and IP in Southeast Asia

Rouse - Safeguarding the intellectual property of European SMEs

Rouse - Phase 1 of China & USA Trade Agreement: Pharmaceutical related IP issues

Rouse - Fake medicines in Southeast Asia

Rouse - Data Exclusivity in Drug Manufacturing in ASEAN

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

