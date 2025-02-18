The Future Of Healthcare: Leveraging AI To Build A Healthier Workforce

How can transformative artificial intelligence (AI) help employers control healthcare costs and improve the employee experience to create a healthier and more engaged workforce?

As healthcare costs soar globally, organizations face mounting pressure to strike a balance between supporting employee health and managing escalating expenses. The latest figures show that global healthcare expenditure reached $9.8 trillion in 20211, and OCED projections suggest it could consume 11.8% of GDP across OCED countries by 20402. For employers, these trends are driving unsustainable increases in private healthcare costs, further exacerbated by overstretched public healthcare systems.

So, how can transformative artificial intelligence (AI) address these challenges?

The challenge: Rising expectations and unsustainable costs

Public healthcare systems, especially in regions like Europe, are struggling to meet demand. According to our 2024 Global Benefits Attitude Survey, 34% of employees in EMEA face significant delays in accessing medical care, and 44% worry about even longer waiting times in the future. As a result, employees increasingly turn to their employers for healthcare support.

Not surprisingly, private healthcare costs are climbing at an unsustainable rate. Our 2025 Global Medical Trends Survey research highlights that medical inflation in EMEA was at 10.1% and is projected to be 9.4% for 2025. Employers also face competing priorities for compensation budgets. They need to address cost-of-living challenges, compliance with recent increases in minimum wage and national insurance contributions and ensuring retirement adequacy.

The solution? A shift in healthcare strategies — moving from reactive to proactive, and from generic to personalized. This is where AI offers unparalleled opportunities.

AI: A foundation for employees to engage with their health

AI is revolutionizing healthcare by enabling more personalized, efficient and predictive solutions. We explored this topic in a recent conversation with Dan Cobley, a digital health investor and former MD of Google U.K. & Ireland. Over the last couple of years, he's witnessed a dramatic shift in how businesses use AI.

Dan observes: "Of the startups I see today, across all sectors including benefits and healthcare, I'd say 90%+ have AI as a core component of what they're offering, and it's for one of two reasons. Either AI dramatically improves the efficiency of what they already do, or AI allows them to do something that was impossible to do before."

For employers, integrating AI into health benefits strategies can significantly improve the employee experience by offering tailored, empathetic support. AI-powered digital platforms provide predictive health insights and personalized care pathways, ensuring employees feel understood and supported. This not only fosters engagement but also improves health outcomes over time.

AI: A tool for managing healthcare costs

Governments and private sectors alike are turning to AI to tackle healthcare costs. We've seen recent announcements from governments in countries like Germany and Denmark outlining their digital health strategies and the U.K. government's partnership with Microsoft aims to transform public healthcare delivery through AI. Similarly, AI's potential in private healthcare includes:

Accelerated drug development: Using 'digital twins' (virtual copies of a physical person that can be used in healthcare to model disease) to simulate and personalize drug testing.

Using 'digital twins' (virtual copies of a physical person that can be used in healthcare to model disease) to simulate and personalize drug testing. Hybrid healthcare: Integrating wearable technology with in-clinic treatments to create a seamless care experience.

Integrating wearable technology with in-clinic treatments to create a seamless care experience. Predictive health management: Shifting from reactive treatment to proactive, data-driven health strategies, reducing long-term costs.

For employers, these developments present a pathway to sustainable healthcare delivery. By leveraging AI, organizations can address health risks earlier, reducing the financial burden of chronic conditions and expensive treatments.

Actionable steps for employers

We're still in the early stages of the AI revolution; over the long term, the effects are expected to transform the world we live in. Without AI and other technical innovations, employers and the state will face a prohibitively expensive healthcare bill. It's vital to embrace AI's limitless possibilities, to help people live longer and healthier lives.

It's important to focus on transformational benefits rather than just the latest trends. While new and shiny healthcare solutions may attract attention, the priority should be on benefits that engage the population and positively impact health risk management. The goal is to have a suite of benefits that truly make a difference in healthcare delivery over time. And for organizations to remain competitive.

Here's five steps employers should consider now:

01

Invest in healthcare analytics

Use machine learning and AI to analyze your data to identify employee health risks. Develop targeted benefit programs aimed at improving the health risk of your organization.

02

Focus on transformational benefits

Prioritize long term, impactful initiatives over fleeting trends. Adding lots of new AI-driven health technologies to your benefit programs may not address your organization's health risks.

03

Embrace predictive technologies

Adopt AI tools that predict and address health risks before they escalate. These tools can help your organization to personalize your employee's benefits experience and positively impact health-related costs.

04

Long-term health condition management

Leverage AI to support a shift in focus away from benefits that address only acute conditions to solutions that help employees manage long-term health issues.

05

Engage employees proactively

Use AI to build a culture of health by improving health literacy, making benefits personalized and accessible; by helping employees use their benefits effectively.

Break through to advantage

AI is more than a tool; it's a strategic enabler for modern organizations. Our expertise in integrating AI and data analytics with health benefits consulting empowers employers to navigate the complexities of rising healthcare costs while fostering a healthier workforce. By adopting AI-driven solutions, organizations can build a sustainable healthcare strategy that meets the needs of employees and budgets alike.

Footnotes

1. " Health spending takes up 10% of the global economy: How can tech help reduce costs and improve lives? ," World Economic Forum, August 2024.

2. " Health spending and financial sustainability ," OECD.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.