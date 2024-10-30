Virtual And Digital Health Digest – October 2024

Arnold & Porter is a firm of more than 1,000 lawyers, providing sophisticated litigation and transactional capabilities, renowned regulatory experience and market-leading multidisciplinary practices in the life sciences and financial services industries. Our global reach, experience and deep knowledge allow us to work across geographic, cultural, technological and ideological borders.

This digest covers key virtual and digital health regulatory and public policy developments during September and early October 2024 from the United Kingdom and European Union.

Guidance on AI continues to be published. In the EU, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has published its Reflection Paper on the use of AI throughout the medicines life cycle. In the UK, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) opened applications for its AI Airlock, a regulatory sandbox for AI as Medical Devices. And over 100 companies have signed up to join the EU AI Pact, a voluntary initiative to encourage companies to comply with the AI Act before the statutory deadlines. These guidance documents and initiatives provide companies with much greater clarity on how the authorities will regulate the use of AI in health care.

Regulatory Updates

EMA Reflection Paper on the Use of AI in the Medicine Life Cycle. On September 30, 2024, the EMA published its Reflection Paper on the use of AI in the medicines life cycle, from medicine discovery to post-authorization. The paper underscores the utility of AI in digital transformation, while urging developers to take a risk-based approach to ensure patient safety and data integrity. You can read more in our October 2024 BioSlice blog.



MHRA Opens Applications for AI Airlock Pilot. As reported in our June Digest, the MHRA recently launched the AI Airlock, a new regulatory sandbox for AI as Medical Devices (AIaMDs). It is intended to act as a platform for the relevant stakeholders to collaborate to understand and mitigate novel risks associated with AIaMDs. On September 23, 2024, the MHRA opened applications to take part in the AI Airlock. Certain eligibility criteria must be met, including that the product is innovative, presents a regulatory challenge, and that the proposal is ready to be trialed. The call for applications closed on October 7, 2024. You can read more in our May 2024 BioSlice blog.



Companies Join EU AI Pact to Encourage Compliance With EU AI Act. Over one hundred companies have recently joined the EU AI Pact. The EU AI Pact is a voluntary initiative aimed at encouraging companies to begin implementing the requirements in the AI Act. You can read more in our August 2024 BioSlice blog.



Draghi Report on the Future of European Competitiveness. On September 9, 2024, the European Commission published a report on The Future of European Competitiveness, prepared by former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. Regarding pharmaceuticals, the report proposes policy recommendations such as maximizing the EU Health Data Space (EHDS) by improving access to and sharing of electronic health records, increasing efforts to standardize existing health data sources to a common data model, and leveraging the DARWIN EU network (i.e., the network created by the EMA to deliver real-world evidence (RWE) to generate evidence for innovation. It also calls for the use of AI to support policy and clinical decision-making, as well as scale up genome sequencing capacities. Though non-binding, the proposals could influence future EU policies.



The MHRA Sets Out Its Data Strategy for 2024-2027. On September 18, 2024, the MHRA published its Data Strategy for 2024-2027, which addresses data, digital technology, and RWE focusing on five key themes. For example, supporting data-driven innovation, early access, and interdisciplinary data science to underpin the regulatory framework, and enabling effective, timely, and proportionate regulatory decision-making through RWE.



MHRA Provides a Progress Update on Roadmap for Future Regulation of Medical Devices. As previously reported in our February Digest, the MHRA published a roadmap for the future regulation of medical devices in the UK. The MHRA now reports that some details and timelines will be changed. The intention to update the Medical Devices Regulations 2002 through statutory instruments (SI) remains, beginning with an SI clarifying the rules on Post Market Surveillance, which the government intends to lay before Parliament by the end of the year.



The Innovative Health Initiative Launches a Project Targeting Synthetic Data Generation. The collaborative project, SYNTHIA, involves both industry and academia. The aim is to provide validated, reliable tools and methods to support the generation of synthetic data. SYNTHIA's tools span multiple areas, including lab results, clinical notes, genomics, imaging, and mobile health data. The output will be made available to the research community.

Reimbursement Updates

Belgian Parliament Calls for Enhanced Accessibility and Affordability of Digital Health Applications. On September 3, 2024, the Belgian Parliament adopted a resolution calling for the Belgian government to advance digital health solutions. In particular, it calls for:

Enhancing accessibility, affordability, and quality of digital health applications, with a special focus on vulnerable groups

Encouraging KCE, the Belgian health care research institute, to conduct research on the implementation of digital health, particularly on digital health apps

Defining a growth trajectory for increased federal investment in digital health, emphasizing research, innovation, and practical implementation

Creating a legal framework for digital health apps

Developing a system to expedite the approval and reimbursement of health apps with unproven socioeconomic value

NICE Recommends Digital Mental Health Technologies in an Effort to Improve Access to Mental Health Services. The UK National Institute for health and Care Excellence (NICE) conducted rapid assessments to recommend seven digital health technologies for the treatment of depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, social anxiety, body dysmorphic disorder, and generalized anxiety. The assessments compared the digital technology to face-to-face therapy.

Privacy Updates

ICO and NCA Will Enhance Collaboration on Cybersecurity. The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Crime Agency (NCA) for deeper collaboration regarding cybersecurity. This includes the ICO sharing more information about cyber incidents with the NCA on a systemic, anonymized, and aggregated basis, and where suitable, also on an organization-specific basis, in order to enhance the NCA's visibility. Further, it encourages organizations to engage with the NCA on security matters, including in relation to cybercrime.



New EFPIA Anonymization Gradient. On September 10, 2024, the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) introduced the Anonymization Gradient, a visual tool to help EU and Member State bodies understand the balance between preserving data utility and patient privacy. It outlines various controls and degrees of data redaction, showing the transition from personal to anonymized data. EFPIA believes the tool will be particularly relevant for implementing anonymization in the EHDS and national research programs.

IP Updates

European Patent Office Rejects Reinforcement Learning Patent for Lack of Technical Effect. The Board of Appeal of the European Patent Office (the Board) issued a decision against granting a patent with a claim including a machine learning system due to lack of inventive step. In case T 1952/21, the Board considered the “starting point” for assessing the technical character of reinforcement learning to be that simulation models are not themselves technical but may contribute to technicality if they:

Are a reason for adapting the computer (at base of the claim) or its functionality

Form the basis for further technical use of the outcomes of the simulation

In this case, the Board held that the computer was not adapted and no further technical use was claimed. Advantages in reinforcement learning were argued by the appellant, but the Board did not agree that these advantages were to be acknowledged — neither by experiments or theoretical considerations could it be concluded that a technical effect was present over the full breadth of the claim. Therefore, the appeal was refused.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.