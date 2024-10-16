Each year, Dyslexia Awareness Week serves as an opportunity to raise awareness, promote understanding, and spark conversations about dyslexia. This year's event, taking place from October 7th to 13th, is focused on the theme of "What's Your Story", with people encouraged to do just that, share their stories of living with dyslexia, whether positive or negative. Sharing experiences leads to greater understanding for those who have no direct knowledge of the challenges faced by children living with dyslexia, particularly in school.

What is Dyslexia?

Dyslexia is a common learning difference that affects an individual's ability to read, write, and spell. Contrary to what some may believe, dyslexia does not impact on intelligence. People with dyslexia simply process information differently, often leading to challenges in traditional learning environments.

How many children at school have Dyslexia?

The British Dyslexia Association states there are over 6.7 million people with dyslexia in the UK. That is about 1 in 10 of the entire population. Of that, the British Dyslexia Association also record that over 1,000,000 schoolchildren in the UK have dyslexia, although many are un-diagnosed. To put that figure in context, it equates to approximately 3 children with dyslexia, in every typical school class.

Even where a child has been diagnosed with dyslexia it may be difficult to secure the support required, to enable that child to access the full curriculum and to achieve their full potential at school. Some children may have Education, Health and Care Plans in place, but others may not. Our experience is that, quite often, there is considerable delay in producing care plans. It is not infrequent that such plans are not produced within the statutory 20 week period. Furthermore, we know from parents who come to us that either the plans are not implemented as presented, or that there is considerable delay in making adjustments for the child at school.

Safeguarding Children with Dyslexia and Exclusions

We know from our experience at IBB that children seen as being different can result in bullying. Bullying has always existed in our schools and despite successful work over many years to reduce its prevalence, the reality is that children are still bullied, particularly those with special educational needs.

All children need to be protected at school. Any challenges they face should be identified in a timely manner, to ensure adjustments and support is put in place. Failure to diagnose, lack of support and lack of understanding in schools may account for the fact that children with dyslexia are 3.5 times more likely to be temporarily suspended, or permanently excluded from school, according to the British Dyslexia Association.

In early 2024 we reported upon our research of the Department for Education figures on permanent exclusion and suspension data in England, from the academic year 2016/17 through to 2021/22. This revealed over 1,200,000 of all pupils in England were excluded and/or suspended between 2016 and 2022, with over 168,000 children excluded or suspended in the south-east.

The Importance of Dyslexia Awareness Week

Dyslexia Awareness Week offers an opportunity to highlight the importance of inclusive education, and early intervention. It helps spread the message that dyslexia is not a "disability" in the traditional sense, but rather a different way of thinking and learning. By educating others and removing the stigma around dyslexia, we can create environments that allow all children to reach their dreams.

Aims of Dyslexia Awareness

Educating the Public: One of the primary goals is to dispel myths about dyslexia. Many still believe that people with dyslexia simply struggle with reading, but the reality is much broader. Dyslexia affects various aspects of language processing and can make tasks like spelling and writing difficult, even if someone is highly intelligent or creative. Empowering Teachers: Teachers play a crucial role in helping students with dyslexia thrive. Dyslexia Awareness Week 2024 will provide teachers with the tools and strategies they need to support neurodiverse learners. Encouraging Early Identification: Early identification and support are key to helping children with dyslexia. Parents and teachers can play a vital role in spotting the early signs, such as difficulties with phonological awareness, trouble with reading fluency, or challenges in remembering sequences. The earlier dyslexia is identified, the easier it is to implement strategies that can lead to academic success.

Breaking Barriers Through Stories of Success

A core feature of Dyslexia Awareness Week 2024 will be sharing the success stories of people with dyslexia who have broken barriers in their personal lives. These stories will emphasise that people with dyslexia possess unique strengths, such as creativity, problem-solving, and big-picture thinking. Some of the world's greatest innovators, from Albert Einstein to Richard Branson, have dyslexia, showing that neurodiversity can be a powerful asset, not a handicap.

The Power of Neurodiversity

Dyslexia Awareness Week 2024, "What's Your Story" encourages a shift in perspective. Rather than seeing dyslexia as a hindrance, we can recognise it as a different, valuable way of thinking. In a world that often values conformity, neurodiverse individuals bring fresh ideas, new approaches, and resilience. Children with dyslexia can succeed beyond those who do not think the same way.

By breaking the barriers that limit dyslexic children in school, we can create a more inclusive world where every mind is valued for its unique abilities. Dyslexia Awareness Week is a reminder that learning differences are not deficits, but can be strengths, which benefits us all.

Let's celebrate dyslexia and empower children. Give them the support and adjustments at school to succeed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.