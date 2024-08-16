Combatting Antimicrobial Resistance

Antimicrobial resistance, or AMR, is one of the major current health concerns. Resistant strains which have emerged recently includegonorrhoea,tuberculosis,MRSA, and even thebubonic plague. There is also thepotential impact of SARS-CoV-2on the development of AMR, just to add to the mix.

Obviously there are many global initiatives devoted to tackling the problem, andthis feature fromNaturedescribes five key ways in which this is approached. Interestingly, not all are about developing new drugs - changing the way we treat infections is also key.

The five include:

Looking for new drugs - especially from hard-to-culture bacteria Using AI New cocktails of drugs Improving patient response Better rapid diagnosis

Notably, this last was the subject of the winner of theAMR Longitude Prize, which we coveredhere.

