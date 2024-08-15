ARTICLE
15 August 2024

Advancing Femtech: Flo Health Secures $200 Million In Series C Funding

Flo Health, a London-based femtech startup, raised $200 million in Series C funding, valuing it at over $1 billion. With 380 million users, it plans to expand features for middle-aged women, focusing on menopause.
United Kingdom Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Flo Health is a London-based startup that designed a health app for fertility and period-tracking. On July 30, 2024, it raised  $200 million in Series C funding from General Atlantic. Flo Health is now valued at  over $1 billion post-money, making it one of the market leaders in digital femtech apps. Flo Health has  380 million users globally, including 70 million monthly active users of its free products and an additional 5 million users of its premium version. The new funds will be used to attract more users and develop additional features for middle-aged users, with a particular focus on menopause and perimenopause.

Flo Health stands out by offering more than just basic tracking. It integrates data from wearable devices like the Apple Watch to provide comprehensive insights into menstrual cycles and ovulation. The app can monitor over 70 symptoms, including endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome. Unlike other apps that offer surface-level information and tools, Flo Health benefits from the expertise of its Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anna Kllepchukova, and a team of over 120 doctors and health experts, who provide personalized health insights and expert advice to users.

In the past three years,  nearly $5 billion has been invested in femtech startups, representing a 60% increase compared to previous periods. With its ambitious vision and innovation ahead for broader women's health, Flo Health is set to make a significant impact on the femtech industry.

