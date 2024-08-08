ARTICLE
8 August 2024

Community Care Charging Reform

WS
Wrigleys Solicitors

Contributor

The new government has announced plans to scrap widely anticipated reform of the social care charging scheme.
Permanently off the menu?

The new government has announced plans to scrap widely anticipated reform of the social care charging scheme. As we wrote some time ago Dilnot delay déjà vu - Wrigleys Solicitors LLP the previous Conservative administration had proposed implementation of new thresholds for social care funding, alongside a lifetime cap on care costs.

The new Chancellor announced last week that following an audit of government spending, a swathe of uncosted schemes which includes social care charging reform, will not be going ahead as previously proposed in October 2025.

The news will come as welcome relief for cash strapped councils, but is undoubtedly disappointing for the wider public and campaigning organisations who have been lobbying for improvements to a system which remains underfunded and over stretched.

Further updates are expected in the Autumn budget.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

