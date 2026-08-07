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7 August 2026

UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of July 27, 2026

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This weekly update examines recent UK export control enforcement actions, including significant compound settlements paid by major exporters for regulatory violations. The summary covers recordkeeping failures and unlicensed exports of military-listed goods, highlighting the financial penalties imposed by HMRC.
United Kingdom Government, Public Sector
Jason Hungerford,Paul Whitfield-Jones,Mihira Patten
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In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

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This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.

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Authors
Photo of Jason Hungerford
Jason Hungerford
Photo of Paul Whitfield-Jones
Paul Whitfield-Jones
Photo of Findley Penn-Hughes
Findley Penn-Hughes
Photo of Mihira Patten
Mihira Patten
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Kirsty Morris
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