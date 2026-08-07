UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of July 27, 2026

This weekly update examines recent UK export control enforcement actions, including significant compound settlements paid by major exporters for regulatory violations. The summary covers recordkeeping failures and unlicensed exports of military-listed goods, highlighting the financial penalties imposed by HMRC.

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In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

Airbus pays compound settlement to HMRC: On 30 July 2026, HMRC published a notice that Airbus Operations Ltd ( "Airbus" ) paid HMRC a compound settlement of £6,409,388 relating to apparent recordkeeping failures. (Notice to exporters 2026/17: company named in compound settlement for breaches of export control - GOV.UK).

On 30 July 2026, HMRC published a notice that Airbus Operations Ltd ( ) paid HMRC a compound settlement of £6,409,388 relating to apparent recordkeeping failures. (Notice to exporters 2026/17: company named in compound settlement for breaches of export control - GOV.UK). Two UK exporters pay compound settlements to HMRC: On 27 July 2026, HMRC announced that in June 2026, two UK exporters paid compound settlements of £216,530.30 and £20,889.15 to HMRC relating to unlicensed exports of military-listed goods. (Notice to exporters 2026/16: compound settlement for breaches of export control - GOV.UK).

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This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.