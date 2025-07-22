A Cross-firm Team Successfully Completes Major Programme For Ministry Of Defence

A cross-firm team has successfully completed the Defence Marine Services (DMS) programme for the Ministry of Defence (MoD). The programme, spanning over six years, involved competitive and single source procurements to enable the disaggregation of current services and the opportunity to modernise the fleet of support vessels, to ensure that the Royal Navy has the services it requires.

The project was led by partner Alexandra Poynter and consultant (and former partner) Stephen Kenny, whose combined expertise and leadership were instrumental in the programme's success. They were supported by a dedicated and flexible cross-firm team of over fifty lawyers, ensuring a seamless operation throughout the programme's duration. The team brought its expertise, of delivering large, complex government projects, particularly in the maritime sector, in advising on and supporting the MoD on the delivery of four contracts, with a combined value of more than £1 billion.

Partner Elizabeth Williams, Gowling WLG's Head of the Aviation, Aerospace and Defence sector, said: "Our support to the Defence Marine Services programme stands as a testament to our commitment to excellence, innovation, and client-centric solutions in delivering on complex programmes in the defence sector. Our ability to navigate complex legal and commercial landscapes, deliver high-quality outcomes, and maintain strong client relationships has once again been demonstrated."

The first of the four contracts (C1) covers the delivery of in-port services for HMNB Devonport in Plymouth, HMNB Portsmouth and HMNB Clyde. This includes the procurement of 24 new vessels on behalf of the Royal Navy which will enter service over the next decade to modernise the fleet and replace the older vessels currently operated. Services include vessel towage, passenger transfer, and barge and tank cleaning services at Portsmouth and Devonport. The second contract (C2) covers the provision of inshore support to military training and exercises including at the British Underwater Test and Evaluation (BUTEC), an underwater military test and evaluation range off the northwest coast of Scotland and for Diver Training Support.

The third contract (C3) covers the supply and maintenance of moorings, navigation marks, target buoys and target moorings around the UK and facilities operated overseas by the MoD. The fourth contract (C4) cover the provision of offshore support to military training and exercises. This service includes two specialist ocean-going vessels for regional and worldwide support. Contracts C1, C2, and C4 were awarded to Serco Limited and C3 was awarded to Briggs Marine Limited.

