What The UK Procurement Act 2023 Means For Investigations

The Procurement Act 2023 (PA23) makes significant changes to the previous exclusion and debarment regime (under legislation, principally the Public Contracts Regulations 2015 and Utilities Contracts Regulations 2016, which were derived from EU rules) . Any company facing enforcement action for alleged financial crimes and a wide range of other wrongdoing, whether in the UK or abroad, should consider the impact of enforcement outcomes on its ability to bid for public contracts in the UK. This may impact strategic decisions made during an external investigation.

The PA23 came into force on February 24, 2025. Just two days later, the UK Government announced it would use the new powers granted by the PA23 to investigate (for possible entry onto the new public debarment list) several construction suppliers in relation to the Grenfell Tower fire.

This article summarises the following key changes under the PA23:

Wider application of the exclusion regime to certain group companies and other third parties.

Wider, and more specific, financial crime exclusion grounds.

Competition law infringements now included as mandatory and discretionary exclusion grounds.

A new public debarment list – with debarred suppliers to be named.

Wider application of the exclusion regime on group companies and other third parties

The exclusion grounds expressly apply to a "connected person" to a supplier, which is prescribed as:

any person with 'significant control' over the supplier; or

any person who exercises (or has the right to exercise) significant influence or control over the supplier; or

any person over which the supplier exercises (or has the right to exercise) significant influence or control, or

directors, shadow directors, parent undertakings, subsidiary undertakings and predecessor companies of the supplier.

Notably, the definition is concerned with control, so sister companies are not automatically captured.

Certain group companies now fall within the ambit of PA23, even where those companies are not engaging in the underlying procurement process. For example, where a parent undertaking (whether UK or non-UK) of the supplier has been convicted for a specified offence under the Bribery Act 20101 , notwithstanding the fact that the supplier itself has not been convicted, the mandatory exclusion ground applies to the supplier. As the mandatory exclusion grounds also apply to non-UK offences where the overseas conduct, had it taken place here, would constitute an offence here, enforcement action abroad against a group company could impact a supplier's ability to bid or be awarded a UK public contract. Notably, modern slavery and human trafficking offences are included for mandatory exclusion.

The exclusion grounds are similarly extended to apply to anyone the supplier would be relying upon to satisfy the conditions of the public contract, were it to be awarded. Suppliers should bear this in mind when selecting business partners such as sub-contractors.

Wider, and more specific, financial crime exclusion grounds

The PA23 sets out more prescriptive, and wider, mandatory and discretionary exclusion grounds than its predecessor regime.

The PA23 specifies that conviction for certain offences by a supplier or a "connected person" is a mandatory ground for exclusion. Offences specified for the first time include offences under the Theft Act 1968 (e.g., false accounting), the Fraud Act 2006 and the Companies Act 2006. An overseas conviction for an offence committed outside the UK, which would be an offence with grounds for a mandatory exclusion if committed in the UK, will also be treated as a mandatory exclusion ground.

Although some "failure to prevent" offences are included (such as the failure to prevent facilitation of tax evasion offences under the Criminal Finances Act 2017), the failure to prevent bribery offence under s7 Bribery Act 2010 is not captured, nor the failure to prevent fraud offence under s199 Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023. However, the discretionary exclusion ground of professional misconduct is broad. It includes dishonesty, impropriety or a serious breach of ethical or professional standards applicable to the supplier, and therefore this discretionary exclusion ground would likely be capable of capturing these offences.

Suppliers must be given a reasonable opportunity to make representations and provide evidence against the application of a mandatory (or discretionary) exclusion ground by a contracting public body by showing 'self-cleaning', as with the predecessor regime. Contracting authorities 'may have regard', for example, to evidence that the supplier has taken the circumstances seriously (for example by paying compensation) and steps they have taken to prevent the circumstances continuing or recurring.