The UK Government's third annual report on the National Security and Investment Act 2021 outlines key data and insights on its scrutiny of business transactions from April 2023 to March 2024.

The UK Government has published its third annual report on the operation of the National Security and Investment Act 2021. The Act gives the UK Government powers to scrutinise and intervene in business transactions, such as takeovers, to protect the UK's national security.

The latest annual report provides key data and statistics on how the regime under the Act has operated in the period 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024.

