ARTICLE
30 June 2025

UK SRS vs. ISSB: What You Need To Know About The Key Differences

JD
Jones Day

Contributor

Jones Day logo
Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
Explore Firm Details
On June 25, the UK Government published Exposure Drafts of the UK Sustainability Reporting Standards (UK SRS), based on the IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards (IFRS S1 and S2)...
United Kingdom Government, Public Sector
Olga Gidalevitz Ph.D. and Aidan Lawes
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On June 25, the UK Government published Exposure Drafts of the UK Sustainability Reporting Standards (UK SRS), based on the IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards (IFRS S1 and S2), but with six key proposed amendments tailored to the UK context:

  • Replacing the fixed effective date with a more flexible "Initial Application" approach;
  • Removing the ISSB's one-year transition relief for delayed sustainability reporting (S1);
  • Extending the optional 'climate-first' transition relief to two years;
  • Clarifying that transition reliefs apply only once mandatory reporting begins, not during voluntary adoption;
  • Allowing the use of alternative classification systems, rather than mandating the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) required in IFRS S2;
  • And softening the requirement to "shall refer to" SASB materials to a more permissive "may refer to."

The government has launched a public consultation on these draft standards, and stakeholders are encouraged to submit their views by August 10, 2025, to help shape the future of sustainability reporting in the UK.

This consultation is the culmination of the UK's process to assess the suitability of the ISSB Standards for use in the UK – in other words, whether they should be endorsed.

www.gov.uk/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Olga Gidalevitz Ph.D.
Olga Gidalevitz Ph.D.
Photo of Aidan Lawes
Aidan Lawes
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More