23 October 2025

Meet Gianluigi Cassandra: Italian UK Solicitor | Commercial Law Solicitor (Video)

United Kingdom Immigration
Latitude Law
Italian solicitor UK, business immigration UK, commercial contracts Italy Join Gianluigi Cassandra, experienced Italian lawyer and UK solicitor at Latitude Law, for insights into commercial and company law. Specialising in contracts for Italy-UK businesses—agency, joint ventures, consultancy—and insolvency/debt recovery. Plus, seamless immigration for employees post-Brexit. 25+ years delivering trusted, practical solutions in Manchester. Ideal for Italian entrepreneurs setting up in the UK.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

