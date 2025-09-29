ARTICLE
29 September 2025

UK Immigration In Transition - What Mobility Leaders Need To Know (Podcast)

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.
Explore Firm Details
In this podcast, Supinder speaks to Paul Bennett on the PerchPeek podcast about recent UK immigration updates.
United Kingdom Immigration
Supinder Singh Sian
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In this podcast, Supinder speaks to Paul Bennett on the PerchPeek podcast about recent UK immigration updates.

Click here to listen to the podcast.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Supinder Singh Sian
Supinder Singh Sian
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More