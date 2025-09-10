UK Health And Care Visa Changes 2025 ( Part 1 ) (Video)

self

Join Javier, Senior Case Worker at Latitude Law, for essential updates on the UK Health and Care Worker Visa. Discover the 2025 closure of social care sponsorship (SOC codes 6135, 6136), transitional arrangements until 2028, raised salary threshold to £41,700 (with health sector reductions), RQF level 6 requirements, temporary shortage list until 2026, dependant restrictions for RQF 3-5 roles, English language needs (B1 level), and paths to Indefinite Leave to Remain after 5 years.

