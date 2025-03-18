British Citizenship Application Granted: What Next?

1. The British Citizenship Ceremony

If you are 18 or over and have successfully applied to become a British citizen you will need to attend a citizenship ceremony. Citizenship ceremonies were introduced in 2004 and are arranged by local authorities. The requirement to attend one came into force on 1 January 2004. The first ever citizenship ceremony took place on 26 February 2004 at Brent Town Hall.

If you become a British citizen under the Windrush scheme, you can choose if you want to attend a citizenship ceremony. If you do wish to attend one there is no fee applicable.

The period allowed for booking a ceremony is 3 months. You will need to receive your invitation from the Home Office first before booking a ceremony.

At the end of the ceremony you'll be presented with your certificate of British citizenship together with a welcome pack.

Once you have attended your British citizenship ceremony and have your certificate you will officially become recognised as a British citizen.

2. Travelling While Your British Citizenship Application Is Pending

If you have applied for British Citizenship, you can travel outside the UK while your application is under consideration. An application for citizenship is different to an immigration application made under the Immigration Rules, where there are consequences if you travel. When you apply for British Citizenship, you can submit a full copy of your passport and keep your original passport with you. You can then use your original valid passport to travel overseas. You will still need evidence of your immigration status in order to return to the UK. This is most likely to now be in the form of an eVisa as the UK transitions to a new digital system.

You should ensure that you keep in touch with legal representatives, if you have them. If you do not have a representative you will need to check you have not received any correspondence to any addresses you provided. Additionally, it is important to ensure you check whether there are any requests for further information, as this is possible before your application is determined.

3. Planning for Travel After Becoming a British Citizen

Once you become a British citizen you must apply for a British passport in order to enter the UK in the event you leave. If you do not want a British passport you can apply for a certificate of entitlement to the right of abode instead.

It is important that you plan when booking your citizenship ceremony; once you are British you cannot rely on your eVisa or other relevant evidence of your immigration status to enter the UK. The certificate of British citizenship you receive following the ceremony will not be sufficient either.

The Online immigration status (eVisa) reads as follows:

"If you are a British or Irish citizen with a passport, or you have the right of abode

If you are a British or Irish citizen, and you hold a British or Irish passport, you do not need an eVisa or a UKVI account and do not need to do anything. You should continue to use your passport to prove your status in the UK."

4. Applying for a British Passport

Applications can be made online or on paper. If you make the application on paper you will need to obtain it from a Post Office that offers the Passport Check and Send service. It is cheaper to apply for a passport online than by post.

You can read more about current processing times.

There are expedited services and a 1-week Fast Track service. You may be able to apply for a passport urgently if you require medical treatment or because a friend or family member is seriously ill or has died. You will need to contact the Passport Advice Line in those circumstances.

The 1-week Fast Track service is only available for the following applications:

Renew an adult or child passport

Change your name on your passport (for example with a marriage certificate or deed poll)

Make changes to your personal details on your passport (for example, your gender)

Replace a lost, stolen or damaged passport

Apply for a first child passport

It is important to note the Fast Track service is not available for a first adult passport. Your eligibility and entitlement to a British passport will be considered when you make an application for a passport.

5. Applying for a Certificate of Entitlement to the Right of Abode

You can apply for a certificate of entitlement to prove you have right of abode in the UK. The certificate is endorsed in your passport.

You cannot get a certificate if you already have a British passport or a valid certificate of entitlement in another foreign passport.

You can apply from inside the UK or outside of the UK and applications are made online.

At the time of writing a certificate of entitlement costs £550 both inside and outside the UK.

It is important to note you will need to apply for a new certificate when your passport expires.

6. Returning Your Biometric Residence Permit (BRP)

If you hold a biometric residence permit you will need to return this once you are British and receive your certificate. There continue to be instructions in any letter confirming your application has been successful.

You will be expected to cut up the BRP into four pieces and return to the Home Office in a windowless envelope.

You must send your biometric residence permit (BRP) back to the Home Office within 5 working days of getting your certificate of British citizenship.

You should include a note saying you're returning your permit because you've become a citizen. Further, you should include your name, date of birth and the document number (found on the front of the card) in the note.

You should return the BRP to the address specified in any correspondence you receive. At the time of writing the government website reads that BRPs should be returned to the following address:

Naturalisation BRP Return

PO Box 195

Bristol

BS20 1BT

You may wish to consider keeping a record of this return.

7. Travelling While a Child's British Citizenship Application Is Pending

If a child makes an application to register as a British citizen, they can still travel whilst their application is pending. However, if they remain under 18 and are therefore not required to attend a citizenship ceremony they will become British the moment the certificate of registration is issued. Therefore, as there are no restrictions on travelling whilst an application is pending it is possible a child could become British whilst outside of the UK. If the child becomes British they would need a passport or certificate of entitlement to prove a right of abode in the UK to be able to re-enter. It is possible to make either application from outside the UK. The situation is therefore different to an applicant who is required to attend a citizen ceremony before they are recognised as British and can have some influence over the timing.

This is a practical consideration for those with a pending application and is of course a potential risk. Although there are published processing times, It is not possible to predict with any certainty when an application may be approved.

10. Glossary

Biometric Residence Permit (BRP): A physical card issued to foreign nationals as proof of their immigration status in the UK. BRPs are being replaced by eVisas.

British Citizenship Ceremony: A formal event where individuals granted British citizenship take an oath or affirmation of allegiance and receive their certificate of British citizenship.

Certificate of British Citizenship: An official document proving that an individual has become a British citizen, issued at the citizenship ceremony.

Certificate of Entitlement to the Right of Abode: Placed in a passport confirming a person's right of abode in the UK, allowing them to enter and stay in the country without immigration restrictions.

eVisa: A digital record of an individual's immigration status in the UK, replacing physical documents like BRPs.

Home Office: The UK government department responsible for immigration, security, and law enforcement, including citizenship applications.

Naturalisation: The legal process by which a non-British national applies to become a British citizen.

Right of Abode: The unrestricted right to live and work in the UK, granted to British citizens and certain Commonwealth nationals.

Windrush Scheme: A special government initiative allowing certain Commonwealth citizens, including the Windrush generation, to apply for British citizenship or legal residence.

