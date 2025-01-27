ARTICLE
27 January 2025

Generational Expectations (Podcast)

United Kingdom Immigration
In this episode we ask what Generation Z is looking for from work. As the newest generation in the workplace, Gen Z has the potential to change the system in myriad ways. What will they do? We ask James Davies from our UK law firm.

