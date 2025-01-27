Applying As An Unmarried Partner - Key Points For Success

A previous article of ours explained the Home Office's revised definition of an unmarried partner, allowing applicants to relocate to the UK even if the couple have not lived together for at least two years. The definition of an unmarried partner is now that:

'the couple have been in a relationship similar to marriage or civil partnership for at least 2 years.'

As you will see, cohabitation is not a pre-requisite, though published guidance confirms it is expected. The question is therefore – how can we make the best application possible when there is little or no evidence of cohabitation? This article will outline the 10 key points for success.

Key points for success

1. Witness Evidence – Include statements from the applicant, their partner, and close friends or family to demonstrate the genuineness and depth of the relationship.

2. Joint Travel – Provide evidence of trips taken together, such as tickets, emails and itineraries, especially if you have lived a nomadic lifestyle.

3. Cultural Evidence – Highlight cultural or legal reasons that may have prevented cohabitation, such as religious expectations or same-sex relationship challenges.

4. Cohabitation – Proof of any time spent living together, even if less than two years, strengthens the application. If short-term you probably don't have shared utility bills, but other correspondence, and your witness statements, will help.

5. Shared Financial Responsibilities – Provide joint bank accounts, money transfers, or shared travel expenses to show financial interdependence.

6. Children – If you have children together, provide their birth certificates as this demonstrates a serious, committed relationship.

7. Preparation Time – Allow ample time to gather all necessary evidence to present the strongest possible case.

8. Range of Evidence – Provide as much relevant evidence as possible; there is theoretically no limit to what you can send to the Home Office.

9. Other Requirements – Ensure the other requirements are met, such as financial and accommodation requirements.

10. Good Representation – Instruct an experienced immigration lawyer to handle this application; it is inherently complicated and refusals can be costly and time-consuming to resolve.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.