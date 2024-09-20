2024 UK Immigration Update: New Salary Thresholds For Sponsored Workers Unveiled! (Video)

Stay ahead with the latest 2024 updates on UK immigration rules! Discover the new salary thresholds for sponsored workers and essential guidance for businesses. If you're seeking to sponsor employees, this video provides the key information you need. Perfect for businesses and individuals navigating the complexities of UK immigration. Tune in for expert advice from Gary McIndoe at Latitude Law!

Originally published 19 March 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.