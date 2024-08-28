When and why to send your child to a UK boarding school and common pitfalls with UK Child student immigration applications

The UK boarding school system can seem mystifying even without the added complication of a visa application. If you are thinking about sending your child to one of these schools, these are some of the things you will need to consider.

Why send your child to a UK boarding school?

A UK boarding school can offer an excellent all-round education and help your child get into a top university. The girls' boarding school Wycombe Abbey sent 20 pupils to Oxford and Cambridge in 2023, many others to top universities including Exeter, Durham, University College London, Imperial College London, Edinburgh and St Andrews. The co-educational Westminster School sent 65 students to Oxford and Cambridge, and students accepted places at Imperial College London, Edinburgh, Warwick, Yale, Brown and the University of Chicago, among others.

UK boarding schools also provide an education beyond exam results. They offer a unique blend of the latest technology with tradition and experience. Many have beautiful historic buildings as well as modern facilities. Class sizes are generally between 5 and 10, meaning your child will get the attention and help they need to excel. They teach their pupils how to think for themselves and communicate effectively and with confidence. Children gain the skills they need to excel in today's world.

Many also offer excellent sports, drama and music facilities. The co-educational Millfield school has a full 400 metre athletics track, indoor cricket and golf centres, an indoor equestrian area, an Olympic sized swimming pool, a nine hole golf course, a concert hall seating 350, two professional standard recording studios, a 400 seat theatre and a 3D printer. Qualifications gained from these schools are extremely prestigious, and often recognised internationally.

When to send your child to a UK boarding school?

The most common start points at UK boarding schools are year 9 – aged 13 and year 12 – aged 16. It is also common for children to start boarding schools in year 3 – aged 7 and year 7 – aged 11. However, it is possible to send your child to a boarding school at any age between 7 and 18, if the school has places available. However, it may be difficult for your child to adjust if you send your child at ages 15 or 17, when UK students are in the middle of their GCSE or A-level courses. If you want to send you child to boarding school outside of the standard application ages, you should get in touch with the admissions team for your chosen schools to discuss places and your options.

Common pitfalls with UK Child student immigration applications.

If you wish to send your child to a UK boarding school and they do not have British Citizenship or UK residency, they will need a child student visa. There are several common mistakes you should avoid when applying for a child student visa. Your child needs to be aged between 4 and 17, although most boarding schools only allow students to board from 7 years of age. Your application will be refused if your child does not have an unconditional offer at a school which is a registered sponsor, or if you cannot prove you have the funds to pay for your child's education.You will also need to be able to pay the £490 application fee, and £776 per year of study for the Immigration Health surcharge.

You should also make sure you have the Confirmation of Acceptance of Studies (CAS) reference number from the school, a birth certificate, a parental consent letter and a current passport or travel docment. You cannot apply more than six months before your child will start school. However, you will need to begin to think about the school application process at least a year before their intended start date. To attend a British boarding school, your child will need to speak English fluently. You must also make sure you disclose all relevant facts, such as the existence of a family member and previous travel to the UK or visa applications.

The Home Office does distinguish between 'innocent mistakes' and 'false representations'. The guidance states they must not refuse a visa if there has been an innocent mistake. These are normally minor but immaterial inaccuricies, such as a misspelt name. However, any purposeful deception will result in refusal.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.