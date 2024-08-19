ARTICLE
19 August 2024

Global Elections & Impact On Immigration (Podcast)

Partners Julia Onslow-Cole, Bo Cooper and Edward Raleigh from our Government Strategies & Compliance group discuss geopolitical impacts on business amidst a major global election year. From unexpected election results like a coalition government forming in India and South Africa to the changes in the Democratic candidate in the US presidential election, the global immigration landscape is shifting quickly.

