ARTICLE
13 September 2024

The Alternative Investor – September 2024 Edition

RQ
RQC Group

Contributor

RQC Group
Explore Firm Details
The September edition of The Alternative Investor is out. In this edition, guest writers focus on Dubai as a fast-growing hub for alternative funds.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Person photo placeholder
Authors

The September edition of The Alternative Investor is out. In this edition, guest writers focus on Dubai as a fast-growing hub for alternative funds.

Our Regulation roundup in this month's edition includes:

  • "Re-bundling" of research and execution services permissible from 1 August 2024;
  • Asset manager to pay €250 million to investors following FCA investigation;
  • SEC fines investment adviser $1.8 million for mishandling Material Nonpublic Information;
  • Investment adviser fined $6 million for failing to disclose conflicts and seek Best Execution;
  • SEC charges short seller and firm for publishing false stock trading recommendations; and
  • 26 firms are fined more than $470 million for off-channel communications.

Click below for the September edition of The Alternative Investor:

The Alternative Investor

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
RQC Group
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More